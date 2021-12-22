Unity Township couple marking 70th

John and Dorris Parker of Unity Township fell for each other on the W&J campus and now are celebrating their 70th anniversary on Dec. 22.
The former Dorris Jeannette McKean married John Sheldon Parker during a wedding ceremony in her parents’ home in Washington, Pennsylvania. The couple has been celebrated by the greater Latrobe community since their arrival in 1961.
Dr. Parker practiced internal medicine in Latrobe for 32 years as a member of the Diagnostic Associates medical practice. Mrs. Parker owned Apple Tree Boutique in downtown Latrobe and has been actively involved in the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society, AFS, Medical Auxiliary, and many other community organizations.
The Parkers have five children: Linda of Latrobe, Larry of Akron, Ohio, Pam of Latrobe, Peggy of Altoona and Doug of Lawrence, Kansas. They have 12 living grandchildren, one deceased, and three great-grandchildren.
They are happy to be celebrating by being surrounded by their loving family.
