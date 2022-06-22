Shumakers celebrating 65th anniversary

Paul and Shirley (Wingard) Shumaker of Ligonier are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
They were married June 22, 1957, in Johnstown at the Bethany EUB Church. They lived in Columbus, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan, before moving to Ligonier.
Shirley worked at Hayes Pharmacy in Ligonier and retired when the pharmacy closed. Paul worked at Westinghouse for 24 years and retired in 1999. Following his retirement he was an area coordinator for the Church of the Brethren Disaster Service for several years.
Paul and Shirley have been living in the Ligonier Valley for nearly 50 years. Many know them through association with the Church of the Brethren (Waterford), Compass Inn (Laughlintown), Meals on Wheels, Rotary, AARP (Paul was driver’s education instructor), among others.
They have three children: Denis (Kate) Shumaker of Woodstown, New Jersey, Bradley (Audrey) Shumaker of Mullica Hill, New Jersey, and Carol (Don) Zmick of Houston, Texas.
The honorees also have nine grandchildren, Bryan (Jessie), Justin (Laura), Kevin, Bethany, Abigail and Ethan Shumaker, Emma (Joe) Houck, and David (Carolyn) and Paul (Tina) Zmick, and nine great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Madison, Jonathan, Sophia, Noelle and Natalie Shumaker along with Lewis, Caroline and Grant Houck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.