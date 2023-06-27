On June 1, 1963, Jim Schmidt and Twila Flack were united in marriage at Holy Family Church in Latrobe.
The couple first lived in Texas as Jim fulfilled his military service. They then returned to Latrobe, but in two years moved on to Easton, Maryland, where Jim worked for an electronics company for six years. They then returned to Pennsylvania, making their home in Norvelt, where they opened their own electronic glass company, Electro-Glass Products, which celebrates 50 years in business this coming September.
