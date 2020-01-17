Mechesneytown couple marking 50th

On Jan. 17, 1970, Charles William Bollinger of Latrobe and Janet Marie Reffo of Segar were married in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, by Pastor John Reiner. Felix Reffo, father of bride, walked Janet down the aisle; James “Jim” Bollinger, brother of bridegroom, was best man, and Beverly Reffo Haake, sister of bride, was maid of honor.
Charles and Janet have lived in Mechesneytown during their 50 years together while raising their two children, Charles Jr. and Cherri (Cribbs) Bollinger of Greensburg and Traci Cignetti (Joe) of Derry Township. They also have five grandchildren, Joel and Brian Cignetti, Michael Bollinger, Chandler Cribbs (Jesse) and Emily (Adrian) Oglesby, and two great-grandchildren, Jace Shank and Jaxson Oglesby.
Charles was a pipefitter for the Elliott Group in Jeannette before he retired, and Janet is a homemaker who enjoys spending time with her children and grandchildren. They enjoy their time together with the family at their homes and vacations, whether on a cruise or a trip to Florida.
The immediate family will celebrate with a sit-down dinner at the restaurant of their choosing and have a renewal of vows in the spring or summer 2020 with friends and family.
