Ligonier couple celebrating 50th

Don and Sherry (Williamson) Clark will be celebrating their 50th anniversary surrounded by family and friends at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn in Crabtree.
Their sons, Toby, Chris, Marc and Don, together with their families, will be in attendance. They all live in the Pittsburgh area. Daughter Michelle, her children and their families reside in Colorado and send their blessings. In all, Don and Sherry have five children, five grandchildren and, at this point in time, five great-grandchildren.
