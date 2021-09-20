Ligonier couple celebrates 72nd

James and Louise Ashbaugh of Ligonier Borough recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary.
Mr. Ashbaugh and the former Louise McDowell from New Alexandria were married Aug. 15, 1949, in the United Presbyterian Church, New Alexandria. A reception was held on the lawn of the bride’s parents’ farm residence with cake and punch.
The honorees have two children, Kathleen Ashbaugh of Ligonier and Rebecca Edmondson (Bill) of Mount Desert, Maine.
Grandchildren are Bridget (Karl) Horman, Bethany Edmondson (deceased) and Ethan (Jessica) Edmondson, and great-grandchildren are Bethany and Kirchner Horman, and Liam Edmondson.
Prior to their retirement, James was an accountant. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. Louise was a music educator in the Derry Area School District.
