Ligonier couple celebrates 50th at Deep Creek

John C. and Beverly (Young) Naugle of Ligonier were married July 30, 1971, at the Fairhill Manor Christian Church in Washington, Pennsylvania. Bev’s father, the Rev. A.C. Young, presided.
Beverly, originally from Washington, Pennsylvania, is a retired registered nurse. John is from Ligonier and is a retired school teacher.
They celebrated their golden wedding anniversary at Deep Creek, Maryland, with their family. The Naugles have two daughters, Erin Scozzafava (Brian) of Middlebury, Connecticut, and Stacey Carlson (Jeff) of Richmond, Virginia, and five grandchildren.
