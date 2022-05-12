Latrobe couple wed 60 years

Francis “Babe” and Lillian “Lee” Fumea of Latrobe are observing their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
Mr. Fumea and the former Lee Baran from Mechesneytown were married May 12, 1962, at Holy Family Church in Latrobe. Their reception at Red Cut Lodge in Latrobe (Derry Township) included dinner and dancing.
The honorees have three children: Greg Fumea and wife Michele of Latrobe, Jeff Fumea and wife Julia of Greensburg and Brian Fumea of Latrobe, and four grandchildren: Channing, Allie, Rocco and Nina.
Babe retired from Teledyne (now ATI) after 36 years of service.
Lee worked after high school as a secretary at Vanadium Alloys Steel Co. She also worked at Holzer’s Deli Depot and Richard B. Guskiewicz Associates.
Lee noted that she and her husband “shared the expense of the flowers on the altar at Holy Family Church with Joe Paterno and wife Sue Pohland of Latrobe. We were married at 9 a.m., and they were married at 11 a.m. Back then he wasn’t famous! We didn’t know him at all but did know Sue.”
