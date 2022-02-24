Kesslers celebrating 60th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. J. Regis Kessler of Latrobe, married Feb. 24, 1962, are observing their 60th wedding anniversary today.
Both were born in Latrobe, the former Gail Ida Anna Doherty on July 28, 1942, and J. Regis on March 8, 1937. They met on a blind date.
Mr. Kessler worked for Bell Telephone 33 years, retiring in 1992. He has been a volunteer fireman for Latrobe VFD Goodwill Hose Co. 1 the past 60-plus years, serving as fire chief for several years, and still goes to the fire station almost every day to do administrative work.
His wife was employed at Latrobe Hospital for several years until her marriage in 1962. She is a self-taught master woodworker (built all her kitchen cabinets, installed her own hardwood floors etc.) and took courses at St. Vincent College to learn how to make stained-glass windows.
They have five children and 13 grandchildren: Kevin Kessler (wife Sharon, son William), Kristine Hammons (husband Tim, no children), Patrick Kessler (wife Sharon, children Megan, Joseph, Hannah, Sarah and Tim), Paul Kessler (wife Betsy, children Jack, Luke, Max, Isabel and Declan) and Dan Kessler (wife Maria, children Miriam, Bella).
Their first great-grandson, Lucas, was born Feb. 11, 2022, to Megan (Patrick’s daughter) and husband David.
The honorees first lived on Second Avenue, moved to Tacoma Avenue and then 21 years ago built “nana’s castle” on top of the ridge overlooking town.
