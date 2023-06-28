Derry Twp. couple celebrates 50th

On June 23, James and Lucinda Nicely celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They enjoyed an evening dinner at Eastwood Inn in Ligonier.
They have lived most of their lives in Derry Township, where they were able to raise three boys and a daughter.
James’ employment consisted of being a corrections officer, a Pennsylvania state constable and a Derry Area School District security officer. Whereas, Lucinda was on the Derry Area School Board and a Pennsylvania state deputy constable.
They are active members at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.