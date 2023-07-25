Steven Baltich, born in Ligonier, and Ann (Dalton) Baltich, born in Latrobe, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They have resided in Derry Township the past 28 years.
They were married July 21, 1973, at Christ United Church of Christ, Latrobe, (where Ann is still a member). Both graduated in 1972 from Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.