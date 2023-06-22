Derry Township couple marking 60th

James and Patricia (Reeping) Androstic of Derry Township celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends Sunday, June 18, in the renovated family barn.
They were married June 22, 1963, in Holy Family Church, Latrobe.
The honorees have three children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Jim is a retired steelworker and a farmer. Pat is a homemaker and a former beautician.
