Derry Township couple marking 60th anniversary

A Derry Township couple is celebrating 60 years of marriage today, March 30.
The former Linda Ambrose and Leroy Slezak were married March 30, 1962, at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ligonier.
They have resided in Derry Township for the past 50 years.
The Slezaks have a daughter, Amy Beth Slezak of Derry Township; two grandchildren, and a great-grandson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.