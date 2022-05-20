Derry Township couple marking 50th

Dr. and Mrs. James W. Sillaman III are observing their 50th wedding anniversary.
Elena and Jim were married May 20, 1972, at Holy Ghost Roman Catholic Church in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Elena had recently completed her studies at the University of Pennsylvania (MSN), and Jim had been conferred his medical degree (DO) from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Following internship in Michigan and residency in Pittsburgh, the Sillamans settled in Derry Township, where they have resided ever since. Jim practiced Family Medicine for 37 years and was an active staff member of Latrobe Area Hospital, including serving as chief of the Family Medicine department. Elena was employed for many years in the nursing faculty at WCCC as well as being an active volunteer with the American Red Cross and the Derry Area School District.
Elena and Jim are currently active members of Christ United Church of Christ in Latrobe.
The honorees are proud parents of three children, Lesley Hitchman (Jason), Bryan Sillaman (Neri) and Anne Sillaman. They also have three grandchildren, Sonia, Drew and Flynn, and Barney the beagle.
They celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with family at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse in Unity Township.
