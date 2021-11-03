Derry couple celebrates 70th

Betty and Ed Byers of Derry Borough recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Betty (Henderson) and Ed met at Idlewild in Ligonier Township and have been together ever since. They were married Oct. 20, 1951. Ed’s grandfather built their house 70 years ago, and they have lived there ever since.
Ed retired from Newcomer Products Inc. and was a professional painter in the area for many years. Betty worked at Kennametal Inc. and left to raise their four children — Janet (Rod) Skiff of Spartansburg, Pat (JoAnne) of Derry, Donna (Steve - deceased) Cinibulk of Loyalhanna and Michael (Heidi) of Hillside. Grandchildren are Allison, Trey (deceased), Lori, Arty, Tim, Hailey and Cassie. Great-grandchildren are Zia, Ryleigh, Kellie and Klye.
Betty and Ed were honored at a surprise 70th-anniversary party Saturday, Oct. 23, at Giannilli’s II, Unity Township, with family and a few close friends.
