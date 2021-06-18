Copellis celebrate 65th anniversary

James (Jim) and Catherine (Cathy Cirelli) Copelli of Chestnut Alley, Latrobe (Unity Township), celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary May 29 at Rizzo’s Restaurant, Crabtree.
Present for the festivities were their children: Janice Partenheimer of Bowie, Maryland, Theresa and Don Danser of Latrobe and Mark Copelli of Kansas; grandchildren: Chris and Melissa Danser, Renee Danser, Amanda Danser, and Elizabeth and Pere Herlinger, and great-grandchildren: Elaina Danser, Emma Danser and Lochlan Herlinger.
A special blessing took place June 7 at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Latrobe.
Prior to retirement, Cathy Copelli was employed as a CNA. Her husband was a steelworker at ATI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.