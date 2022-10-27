Bradenville couple observing 60th

Nicholas and Barbara (Prasniz) Krinock, married Oct. 27, 1962, at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville, are marking their 60th wedding anniversary.
Nick is a Marine Corps veteran and a retiree of Teledyne Vasco.
Before marriage Barbara was a secretary at Latrobe Area Hospital and Latrobe Cap Works and later worked at Derry Township Tax Office while being a homemaker.
Nick and Barbara have four children: Nicholas Jr. of Bradenville, Christine and husband John Douglas Davis of Lorton, Virginia, David and wife Deborah of Mount Pleasant and Douglas and wife Lisa of Derry.
The honorees have eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Their children hosted a 60-year celebration party at their parents’ home in Bradenville.
