Bradenville couple observing 60th

BARBARA AND NICHOLAS KRINOCK

Nicholas and Barbara (Prasniz) Krinock, married Oct. 27, 1962, at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville, are marking their 60th wedding anniversary.

Nick is a Marine Corps veteran and a retiree of Teledyne Vasco.

