Bethel Church area couple marks 70th

Joseph Schober Jr. and Nancy Lou (Stahl) Schober of Latrobe (Cook Township) celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Jan. 16, 2020.
The family had a gathering at their home to observe their anniversary, including their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
The honorees received many cards and gifts from other family and friends. Joe and Nancy would like to thank everyone for the cards, gifts and to those who helped to celebrate their special occasion.
