Area couple to mark 56th

Armand and Mary (McInchak) Razza of Timothy Drive, Latrobe (Derry Township), will celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary Saturday, June 26.
Prior to her retirement, Mary was a PCA at Derry Area School District. Her husband is a nationally recognized barber/stylist who owned a business in Derry for 50 years before he retired.
Their children are Donna Bologna of Moon Township, Dina Eisaman and fiancé Greg Banchiere, Dan Razza and Julie of Latrobe and Dennis Razza and Lisa of New Derry.
The honorees also have 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
