Area couple celebrating 60th

The family of Dean and Barbara Salsgiver congratulate them on their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Nov. 25, 1962, at SS. Simon and Jude Parish in Blairsville. They celebrated with most of the family on Thanksgiving Day.
Dean and Barbara reside in Greensburg (Hempfield Township). Dean grew up in New Alexandria and retired from Agway Petroleum after a long career. The former Barbara Toth grew up in Blairsville and retired from First Commonwealth Bank. After raising three children and enjoying their seven grandchildren, they find their social life is “as busy as ever with travel, friends, hobbies and social engagements.”
