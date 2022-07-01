Dr. G. Harry Hauser and his wife, Marilyn McGuire Hauser, are “very happy” to be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.
They reside in the village of Spring Crest in Derry Township.
Harry and Marilyn were married June 28, 1952, at Latrobe United Methodist Church.
Prior to his retirement, Dr. Hauser was a dentist in Unity Township for more than 30 years.
His wife assisted him in the office.
They are members of Latrobe Presbyterian Church.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Mrs. Hauser’s maiden name was inadvertently typed incorrectly for the announcement published on the Wednesday, June 29, Lifestyles page.
