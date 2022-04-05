Tickets are sold out for Action For Animals Humane Society’s (AFA) Virtual Cash Bash on Saturday, April 9, but the ongoing online auction will be open to bidders until 3 p.m. that day.
“The raffles are open to everyone,” said Teresa Aguilo of Unity, who serves as AFA’s marketing coordinator. “You don’t have to have a ticket to the cash bash to participate in them and the 50/50 drawing.”
The raffle winners will be selected electronically and broadcast live beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by the cash bash for the ticket holders.
“We’ve been doing the cash bashes since 2003, and this is the second one we’ve done virtually since Covid,” she said. “They’ve been popular in different ways. The virtual one is open to a bigger audience than the in-person event. But there’s more camaraderie when you get to actually be with everyone. I think that people have more fun in person. We will probably keep our online raffles because they are so popular, and we’ll probably find a way to incorporate that with an in-person event. Some things are good for people online, and others for ticket holders only.”
Whatever way the events are held, the fundraisers are doing a lot of good for the animals. According to Aguilo, AFA requires about $2,500 per day to keep the shelter open on Rt. 217 in Derry Township. That includes utilities, paying the staff, feeding the animals, agency vehicles and travel, veterinary care and everything involved in housing more than 100 homeless pets.
“We are close to capacity now with about 110 dogs and cats,” Aguilo said. “We have taken in a great deal of animals in the past few weeks. We had a humane case where there were 40 dogs running loose, and we brought in a few of those. We have rescued from open door shelters that are over filled, and we have had a lot of people returning their dogs or cats because they’re moving and can’t afford their homes, so they’re downsizing to apartments where they don’t allow pets. There have been a lot of special needs dogs and cats that have required medical care. There’s one puppy with a birth defect and two puppies have issues with their eyes since birth.”
AFA raises money with adoption fees, through a low cost spay and neuter clinic, and a drive through shot clinic. (Check the website for dates, times and other information.) They also are supported by donations and fundraisers throughout the year, and receive financial assistance from Lauren’s Wing, a non-profit that raises money specifically for special medical care of AFA animals.
Tickets for the virtual raffle range from $1 to $3 for single tickets, and discounts for multiple tickets. Baskets filled with bundles of PA Lottery scratch-off tickets continue to be the most popular items.
“Our supporters love the chance to win them,” Aguilo said.
Gift cards are also popular. This year, there are ones for restaurants, home improvement stores, groceries, gas, salon services and other donations from local businesses. People can take chances on entertainment opportunities like passes to a museum and amusement park, a golf-foursome, four tickets and a parking pass to a Pirates game in June, tickets to the Pittsburgh Opera, and more.
Themed baskets include, among other things, gifts for dogs, cats, children, women’s beauty products, wine and sports memorabilia.
The raffle basket from Lauren’s Wing combines some of the most popular items with $200 in gift cards, 40 lottery scratch-off tickets, pet toys and gifts for people.
“There’s something for everyone,” Aguilo said.
Check out the raffle at one.bidpal.net/afahopspring/welcome. For more information about AFA, including seeing some pets that are available for adoption, visit afashelter.org.
