Many household items continue to use power even when they aren’t in use.
DEAR DAVE: What is a home “energy vampire”?
ANSWER: I addressed a similar question about three years ago, but it’s an issue that’s worth revisiting today as prices for electricity soar in most parts of the nation and the added cost of cooling homes during the summer heat is just around the corner.
An energy vampire, or “vamp,” is a home appliance, fixture or accessory that continues to draw power from electrical outlets even when it’s turned off or idle. That’s because they constantly store standby power in the home’s electrical system: It ensures that, say, a television or desktop computer will turn on immediately but will simultaneously continue to add to your utility bill when it’s off.
As much as 20% of your monthly utility bill may be devoured by vampire electronics that continue to draw energy even when they aren’t being used, according to the U.S. Department of Energy (www.energy.gov). That can easily equate to $100 or even more than $200 a year.
Fortunately, there are steps you can take to keep such wasted vampire energy from sucking your wallet dry.
The obvious option is to simply unplug your appliances, lamps, computers and the like from the wall when they’re not in use. But that’s not a very practical solution, and some appliances — like a refrigerator — need to be plugged in all the time.
One alternative is to buy a few inexpensive electronic “surge protectors” or power strips. Plug all of the gadgets that you don’t use often into one protector and disconnect the bar when you don’t need them. Plug your refrigerator and other items that you use frequently into another surge protector or strip and leave the bar on 24/7.
Some companies take surge protectors and power strips to the next level by offering what is euphemistically called a “master-slave” device.
For example, you could designate your home computer as the master and its printer, speaker or other accessories as its slaves. When the master is turned off or is simply drawing standby power, the slaves don’t get any vampire energy at all.
Most electronics and large home-improvement stores offer several other items to help slay the cost of wasted vampire energy. And, of course, make sure that any appliance you buy in the future has the government-issued “Energy Star” label on it: It will reduce your utility costs when the appliance is in use, and the savings may continue even when they aren’t.
* * *
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: The average U.S. household spends $370 a month for utilities, according to moving-resource firm move.org. Electricity, at $144, accounts for the lion’s share of those monthly expenses, followed by water ($71) and natural gas ($63).
* * *
DEAR DAVE: What is a “weir box”?
ANSWER: It’s a box, usually found in rural areas, that’s set in an irrigation ditch to measure the flow of water. Typically made of wood or concrete, it’s open on both ends and contains a measuring device that is known as a weir.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: Is it legal for a landlord to ask a prospective tenant about his or her arrest record?
ANSWER: Generally, no, but it’s a rather murky part of real estate law.
In most parts of the nation, landlords can’t ask a rental prospect if they have ever been arrested for an alleged crime because many arrestees are often released without being charged or are found innocent by a jury of their peers.
However, landlords can ask an applicant if they have been convicted of a crime as part of an effort to protect the safety or property of themselves or others. Criminal convictions are usually included on the standard background checks that almost all landlords perform before leasing an apartment or house.
Still, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (www.hud.gov) says that landlords who reject a prospect based solely on their criminal record may be a form of housing discrimination because not all ex-cons pose a risk to safety or property.
Instead, HUD writes, landlords should have a policy that takes into consideration what the crime was and when it happened — as well as other factors — to reduce the chance of any discriminatory conduct.
It also notes that landlords who reject Black, Hispanic or other minority applicants ostensibly because of criminal records but accepts a white tenant with a similar record could be found guilty of violating the federal Fair Housing Act and be subject to stiff fines or even jail time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.