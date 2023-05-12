8 tips to make for a fun day at the water park

When summertime temperatures are hot and climbing, people look for ways to cool off. Trips to the beach or a pool often top the list of ideas, but water parks also make for great places to spend a hot summer day.
Water parks may be stand-alone facilities in town or components of larger amusement parks. They often feature a combination of wading pools, slides, lazy rivers, and splash zones to cater to visitors of all ages. Water parks can be great family fun for those who do their homework and prepare for visits accordingly. Certain tips can make the experience that much more enjoyable.
1. Pack light. Belongings can be tricky when it comes to water parks because most items cannot get wet. Leaving them beside rides also leaves you vulnerable to theft. Bring only the essentials and plan to stash car keys, mobile phones and minimal cash in lockers. Lockers in many modern facilities are paid for with your credit card and work by entering a self-generated code. This way there are no keys or locks to worry about.
2. Bring three bags. Bring a backpack or a tote bag that is filled with a change of clothes. Unless you dry off for the last hour by walking around the park, you likely will not want to get in your vehicle in your swimsuit. Leave the clothes in the aforementioned locker. Stash a plastic shopping bag or garbage bag inside the backpack, as it can hold wet swimsuits and other damp items after you’ve changed. Bring a mesh or breathable shoulder bag that can hold a few essentials, like towels and water bottles. The mesh will enable air flow so that you don’t end up with a sopping, mildew-riddled towel by the end of the day.
3. Wear comfortable swim gear. It’s hard to get out of the sun at a water park, so covering up is key. A rash guard or swim shirt can be paired with swim trunks or one- or two-piece swimsuits. Avoid any swimsuits that have flimsy straps, as they’re more likely to come undone while crashing through waves or during high speed water slide excursions.
4. Plan locker trips strategically. Aim to visit your locker at least two or three times if you’re spending a full day at the water park. This gives you chances to reapply sunscreen (which you should always wear at the park) and grab a few dollars for snacks and beverages. Remember to stay hydrated while out in the sun, even if you are in the water most of the time.
5. Utilize water shoes. Water park pavement can get hot and slippery. Water shoes are ideal so that you do not injure your feet. Many rides prohibit flip flops, but secured water shoes are allowed.
6. Arrive early. Try to get to the water park shortly after it opens. Crowds will be sizable on hot days. You don’t want to waste all of your time waiting in line for rides. Plus, the earlier in the day you arrive, the less steamy and the greater chance you will find parking near the entrance.
7. If budget allows, rent a cabana. Some parks rent cabanas. A cabana can be a family’s home base and a place to cool off and relax. For an extra cost, some cabanas come with food service.
8. Have extra adults on hand. When the kids outnumber the adults, it can be tricky keeping eyes on everyone, especially in larger attractions like wave pools. Plus, there’s bound to be some kids who are more adventurous than others. An extra adult or two can wait with children who do not want to go on particular slides or other rides.
Water parks are entertaining ways to cool off on hot days. Following certain tips can make visits even more fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.