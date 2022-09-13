4 basic vehicle maintenance jobs many DIY novices can perform at home

The cost of owning a vehicle has risen dramatically in recent years. Though prices at the gas pump have done much to stretch drivers’ budgets, supply shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic hit motorists’ bottom lines even before the average gallon of gas reached unimaginable levels in mid-2022. Though it’s certainly not an inexpensive time to own a vehicle, drivers can take solace knowing that these basic vehicle maintenance tasks can be performed at home and save them money.
1. Change air filter: Among the simplest DIY vehicle maintenance tasks, changing the air filter on a car or truck requires no special tools. Changing an air filter can be done in as little as 10 minutes, though novices might need more time until they get a feel for what’s under the hood. Vehicle owners’ manuals can indicate where the air filter is and how frequently it should be replaced.
1. Change wiper blades: Changing wiper blades is another simple DIY task that doesn’t require any special tools. Streaking is a telltale sign blades should be replaced, and some blades even start to come apart after excessive wear and tear. The time it takes to perform this task could depend on how long it takes to remove the old blades, which can take time until DIYers get a handle on how to quickly remove them.
2. Oil change: According to Bankrate.com, the average cost of a top service oil change at six nationwide franchises exceeded $75 in May 2022. But this relatively simple task can be performed at home rather easily. Drivers will need to invest in a ratchet, oil filter wrench, oil pan, and funnel, but that’s all they need to change their own vehicle oil. A jack will be necessary as well, but most new vehicles already come with a jack.
3. Tire inflation: Drivers can save on that costly fuel by keeping their tires properly inflated at all times. Poorly inflated tires make the engine work harder to get the vehicle down the road, and that extra work wastes fuel. A portable tire inflator can read the pressure in each tire and drivers can then inflate the tires to the PSI recommended in their owner’s manual. A quality tire inflator can be purchased for less than $100.
Novices may be overcome by nerves when attempting these jobs for the first time, but online tutorials can help them get a handle on any task that stretches their abilities to the limit. If the task seems too tall to tackle at home, take the car to a trusted mechanic or dealership.
