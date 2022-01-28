Municipalities

Blairsville

Founded: 1818, according to the Historical Society of the Blairsville Area.

Origin: The original town was founded and laid out by James Campbell and Andrew Brown in 1811 along the planned route of the Huntingdon, Cambria and Indiana Turnpike, according to the Blairsville website. It was named for John Blair, who was president of the turnpike company at the time.

Population: 3,257 (2019)

Land size: 1.4 square miles

ZIP Code: 15717

County: Indiana

Police:

Chief Michael Allman, 724-459-7555

Fire: Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Co., Chief George Burkley, 724-459-8111

Ambulance: Citizens’ Ambulance Service Inc. 724-459-5919, 1-800-655-2343, 724-349-5511

Garbage company: Blairsville Municipal Authority 724-459-5020

Sewage: Blairsville Municipal Authority 724-459-5020

Water: Blairsville Municipal Authority 724-459-5020

Electric: Penelec 1-800-545-7741

Natural gas:

Dominion Peoples 1-800-764-0111

Cable: Comcast 1-800-comcast

Municipal building:

Borough of Blairsville Building, 203 E. Market St., 724-459-9100; fax 724-459-9012

Mayor:

Frank Harsh 724-459-7555

Manager and Secretary:

Timothy E. Evans 724-459-9100

Council members:

President John Bertolino, Vice President Ron Evanko, President Pro Tem Albert Dettorre, David Janusek, Adele Davis, Kaitlyn Sagely

Other officials:

Tax Collector Jonathon Santoro 724-675-8563, Solicitor Pat Dougherty, Engineer Remington & Vernick 412-263-2200

Meeting times and site:

6 p.m. third Tuesday of each month in borough building

2021 Budget: $2,072,706

Property tax: 4.41 mills

1 mill equals: $143,642

Wage tax: 1.25 percent

LST tax: $52

Median home value: $59,800

Blairsville Public Library:

724-459-6077

Blairsville Parks & Recreation:

724-459-6790

School District:

River Valley School District

Bolivar

Founded: 1863

Origin: There is little information available about the connection of Simón Bolívar, a South American soldier and statesman, and Bolivar Borough in the northeastern portion of Westmoreland County. Nonetheless, the small municipality is named after Bolívar, who is credited with leading the fight for independence in what are now the countries of Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia. The approximately 3 square miles of Bolivar was founded in 1863.

Population: 419 (2019)

Land size: .2 square miles

ZIP Code: 15923

County: Westmoreland

Police: Call 911

Fire:

Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department, Chief John Speidel, 724-676-4720

Ambulance:

Citizens’ Ambulance, 724-349-5511

Garbage:

McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537; Waste Management, 724-834-6668

Sewage: Tri-Community Sewer Authority, 724-676-5631

Water: Highridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033

Electric: First Energy — GPU Energy, 814-533-8111

Cable: Comcast, 1-800-COMCAST

Natural gas:

Dominion Peoples, 800-764-0111

Municipal building: Bolivar Borough Municipal Office, 622 Washington St., 724-676-9950; fax 724-676-9950; hours: Tuesday, Thursday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Website:

www.BolivarBorough.com

Secretary/treasurer:

Patricia Betts, 724-676-9950

Mayor: Tom Pickup

Council members: Keith St. Clair, Sue Bartow, Ron Betts, Lewis McLaughlin and Gladine McMaster

Other officials:

Jeffery Miller, solicitor; Jessica Betts, tax collector, 724-990-8052

Meeting times and site:

7 p.m. first Thursday of every month in borough building

2021 Budget: $93,639.80

Property tax: 16 mills

1 mill equals: Approx. 2,000

Wage tax: 1 percent

LST tax: $52

Realty transfer tax: 1 percent

Median home value: $100,000

School district: Ligonier Valley School District

Burrell Township

Founded: 1853

Origin: Blairsville, Black Lick and Josephine are all located in Burrell Township. It was formed in 1853 and was named for Judge Burrell. In the past, Burrell Township has been the location of many manufacturing operations. Today, however, its township is mainly a farming township with Blairsville being the only manufacturing center.

Population: 4,393

Land Size: 43 miles

ZIP Code: 15716

County: Indiana

Police:

State police Indiana, 724-357-1960

Sewage: Burrell Township Sewer Authority, 724- 248-7272

Water: Highridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033

Electric: Penelec 1-800-545-7741

Cable: Comcast, 1-800-COMCAST

Secretary:

Mandy Hoover, 724-248-3308

Email:

burrelltwpsupervisors@gmail.com

Supervisors: John Shields, Larry Henry, Dan Shacreaw

Other officials: Codes enforcement officer, Charles Lydic

Meeting times:

Third Wednesday of each month

2021 Budget: $750,000

Property tax: 1.02 mills

Median home value: $74,700

School district:

River Valley School District

Cook Township

Founded: 1855

Origin: Paperwork to establish Cook Township dates back to 1852 when Westmoreland County Commissioners fielded a petition signed by Samuel L. Carpenter, John Fausold and Mathew C. McMillan. Reasons for the petition were listed as convenience of elections records and road maintenance.

The area was named after county associate Judge David Cook, who helped the proposal get accepted.

Township businesses such as farms, lumber mills and gristmills prospered and by 1870, the township boasted a population of 875.

There were five churches and eight one-room school houses. The 2000 census revealed a population of 2,403, 716 families and 927 households.

Population: 2,240

Land size: 46.5 square miles

ZIP Codes: 15677, 15687, 15658

County: Westmoreland

Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288

Fire: Chestnut Ridge Community Volunteer Fire Co., Chief Shawn Kestner 724-640-7827

Ambulance: Mutual Aid, 724-593-2200

Garbage: Bizup, 724-593-2239; Waste Management, 724-834-6668; McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537

Recycling: No longer available

Sewage: Septic

Water: Well

Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Cable: Laurel Highlands Telephone Co., 724-593-2411

Municipal building: Cook Township Municipal Building, 1716 State Route 711, Stahlstown, PA 15687, 724-593-7471, Fax: 724-593-7471

Email: cooktwp@lhtot.com

Secretary: Debbie Rhodes, 724-593-7471

Supervisors: Richard Umbaugh, Chris Tinkey, Jerry Lenhart

Other officials: April Grimm, tax collector, 724-593-3400

Meeting times and site: 4 p.m. first Wednesday of each month at the municipal building

2019 Budget: $869,658

Property tax: 4 mills

1 mill equals: $24,021

Wage tax: .5 percent

Local services tax: $52

Median home value: $86,200

School district: Ligonier Valley School District

Derry Borough

Founded: 1881

Origin: Railroad Town, as Derry was nicknamed, was the center of operations for the railroad between Altoona and Pittsburgh, with maintenance and inspection stops for all trains, and all the divisional officers headquartered here. Derry Station, a small two-room shed, was constructed in 1852 or 1853, so named because the community of Derry Town (now New Derry) was just a few miles north. The town was known as Derry Station until it was incorporated as a borough Oct. 22, 1881, when it took the name Derry.

Population: 2,540 (2019)

Land size: .9 square miles

ZIP Code: 15627

County: Westmoreland

Police: Derry Police Department; Chief Randy Glick, 724-694-8030 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)

Fire: Derry Volunteer Fire Co., 724-694-2653 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency), Chief Josh Campbell

Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, 724-837-6134 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)

Garbage: Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625

Sewage: Enforcement officer, Amy Forsha, 724-694-2305

Water: Derry Borough Municipal Authority, 724-694-2305

Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Natural gas: Peoples Natural Gas, 800-764-0111

Cable: Comcast, 1-800-COMCAST

Municipal building: Derry Borough Building, 114 E. 2nd Ave., Derry, PA 15627, 724-694-2030; fax 724-694-9252

Secretary: Lori Latta, 724-694-2030

Mayor: Alana Gaudiello

Council members: Grant Nicely, Al Checca, President Sara Cowan, Jim Ritenour, Matthew Clever, Jeremy Stein and Vice President Barbara Phillips.

Other officials: Rick Roberts and Shawn Jacobs 412-766-2565, UCC/code official, Keith Hodgkiss, sewage treatment plant operator, 724-694-2763; Kristen Kozar, tax collector, 724-739-0153; Lee Demosky, solicitor; 724-853-2295; Ed Schmitt, Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co., engineer, 724-539-8562; Public Works crew leader Adam Hebenthal 724-600-9160

Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. second Monday, A.V. Germano Hall, W. Second Street

2021 budget: $767,275

Property tax: 29 mills; street tax, 2.5

1 mill equals: $12,352

Wage tax: 1%

Occupational privilege tax: 10.00

Median home value: $88,333

Revitalization: Derry Area Revitalization Corp. (DARCee), 116 E. First Ave., Derry, PA 15627, 724-689-7266; fax 724-694-1331, email, derryrevitalization@gmail.com; DARCee’s mission is to promote revitalization, eliminate deterioration, promote community involvement, and preserve the history, culture, architecture and public use of the area.

Library: Caldwell Memorial Library

School district: Derry Area School District

Derry Township

Founded: 1775

Origin: First known as the Derry Settlement, the Derry area dates back to 1769. Derry Township was founded in 1775, approximately two years after Westmoreland County was founded.

Farming was the local source of income until the early 1800s brought a waterway called the Pennsylvania Canal, which enabled simple transportation of coal, salt and timber.

By the 1850s, the Pennsylvania Railroad came through Derry Township and small villages began developing around the railways.

Population: 13,631 (2020)

Land size: 94.5 square miles

ZIP Codes: 15627, 15717, 15650, 15671, 15620, 15661, 15670, 15779

County: Westmoreland

Police: State police at Kiski Valley, 724-697-5780

Fire: Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Mark Piantine, 724-539-4158

Ambulance: Mutual Aid, 724-694-2450; Citizens’ Ambulance Service, 724-349-5511

Garbage: Waste Management, 724-834-6668; Westmoreland Service, 724-424-3031

Recycling: Curbside pickup with garbage service only

Sewage: Derry Township Municipal Authority, 724-694-2513

Water: Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry, 724-694-2305, Latrobe Water Authority, 724-537-3378, Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-834-6500, Highridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033,

Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Cable: Comcast, 1-800-COMCAST; Citizens 724-423-3000

Natural gas: Peoples Natural Gas, 800-764-0111

Municipal building: 5321 Route 982, Derry, PA 15627, 724-694-8835, fax 724-694-5860

Email: derrytownship@comcast.net

Secretary/treasurer: Donna Wano, 724-694-8835 board and office

Supervisors: David A. Slifka, chairman; Jim Prohaska, vice chairman; Donald Kepple

Other officials: Terry Giannini, code enforcement/emergency management director, 724-694-8835

Meeting times and site: 5 p.m. first Tuesday of each month

2022 Budget: $4.61 million

Property tax: 3 mills

1 mill equals: $130,172

Wage tax: 1 percent

Local service tax: $52

Library: Caldwell Memorial Library

School district: Derry Area School District

Donegal Borough

Founded: 1818, inc. 1867

Origin: Donegal Borough was named for Donegal, Ireland. It was founded in 1818 from Donegal Township and incorporated as a borough Aug. 20, 1867. The borough was situated on Glades Pike, a toll road, also called Plank Road.

Population: 179 (2019)

Land size: 0.3 square miles

ZIP Code: 15628

County: Westmoreland

Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288 (dial 9- 1-1 for emergency)

Fire: Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Shawn Kestner, 724-593-2206

Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, 724-593-2200 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)

Garbage: Bizup Sanitation, 724-593-2239; Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625

Recycling: None

Sewage: Septic

Water: Indian Creek Valley Water Authority, 724-455-2905

Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Cable: Laurel Highlands Television Co., 724-455-2411

Municipal building: (meetings) Old Donegal School, 340 Church St., Donegal; (mailing) Donegal Borough, PO Box 200, Donegal, PA 15628; 724-593-6222; fax 724-593-6223

Email: DonegalBoro@gmail.com

Secretary: Marilyn Albright

Mayor: Keith Deckinger

Council members: President Andrew Battellino, Vice President Nicholas Hoffer, Crista Buswell, Renee Shroyer, Craig White

Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. first Tuesday at 211 Water St., Donegal, except on holidays and elections that fall on Tuesday, when meeting is held the second Tuesday

2022 Budget: $43,300

Property tax: 4.5 mills

1 mill equals: $1,058

Wage tax: 0.5 percent

Median home value: $118,800

Library: Adams Memorial Library bookmobile, 724-539- 1972, www.adamslib.org

School district: Mount Pleasant Area School District

Donegal Township

Founded: 1773

Origin: Named after Donegal, Ireland, township lines for Donegal Township were first drawn in 1773 by Westmoreland County judges who dictated that lines are “to begin where the line of Fairfield Township intersects the county line to run along that line to where the Youghiogheny crosses the same; thence down the north side of the Youghiogheny to the top of Chestnut Ridge; thence along the top of the said Chestnut Ridge to the line of Armstrong Township; thence up Loyalhanna to the mouth of the Big Roaring Run; and thence up the said run to the place of beginning.”

Population: 2,513

Land size: 54.5 square miles

ZIP Codes: 15687, 15610, 15622, 15646, 15628

County: Westmoreland

Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288

Fire: Chestnut Ridge Community Volunteer Fire Co., Chief Shawn Kestner, 724-593-2206

Ambulance: Mutual Aid, 724-593- 2200

Garbage: Bizup, 724-593-2239; A.J. Keefer Refuse, 724-455-7380; Waste Management, 724-887-4030; McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537

Sewage: Septic

Water: Well and Indian Creek Valley Water Authority, 724-455- 2905

Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Cable: Laurel Highlands Telephone Co., 724-593-2411

Natural gas: Dominion Peoples, 800-764-0111

Municipal building: Donegal Township Board of Supervisors, 137 Hoffers Lane, Jones Mills, PA 15646; 724-593-2619; fax 724-593-6310

Email address: dontwp@lhtot.com

Secretary: Trudy Harkcom, 724-593-2619

Supervisors: Tom Stull Jr., Henry Hoffer, Dan Pribisco

Meeting times and site: 5 p.m. second Monday of each month at the municipal building

2021 Budget: $862,328

Property tax: 4 mills

1 mill equals: $25,000

Wage tax: 1 percent

Occupational privilege tax: $52 EMS tax

Median home value: $82,600

Library: Adams Memorial Library Bookmobile

School district: Mount Pleasant Area School District

Fairfield Township

Founded: 1773

Origin: Fairfield Township was the name of one of the subdivisions of Westmoreland County while it yet was a part of Bedford County. When Westmoreland was organized, Fairfield was made one of its townships. In setting it out by the first court held at Hannastown early in 1773, Fairfield at first embraced the greater portion of Ligonier Valley and had within its limits the old Fort Ligonier and was crossed from the Laurel Hill to Chestnut Ridge by the old military road, now within the township of Ligonier.

Population: 2,046

Land size: 60.8 square miles

ZIP Codes: 15923, 15944, 15658

County: Westmoreland

Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)

Fire: Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Co., Chief Kevin Stiffler; Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co., Chief John Speidel

Ambulance: Citizens Ambulance Service, (dial 9-1-1 for emergency), 724-349-5511 or 800-655-2343; Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, (dial 9-1-1 for emergency) 724-238-4935

Garbage: McInchock Sanitation, 724-238-4537; Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625

Sewage: (Bolivar area) Tri-Community Sewer, 724-676-5631

Water: (Bolivar area) High Ridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033

Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021; Penelec, 1-800-545-7741

Natural gas: Dominion Peoples, 1-800-764-0111

Cable: Comcast, 1-800-532- 3779

Municipal building: Fairfield Township Municipal Building, 159 Midget Camp Road, Bolivar, PA 15923-9639; 724-235-2140; fax 724-235- 2752

Email: Fairfield1773@verizon.net

Secretary: Carrie Tantlinger, 724-235-2140

Supervisors: Vaughn E. Tantlinger, chairman; Paul J. Altimus, vice chairman; James M. Brown, supervisor

Meetings: 2nd Thursday 3 p.m., municipal building

2022 Budget: $1,156,964

Property tax: 5.1 mills

1 mill equals: $24,384.27

Wage tax: 1 percent

Occupational privilege tax: $10

Median home value: $79,000

School District: Ligonier Valley School District

City of Greensburg

Founded: Feb. 9, 1799

Origin: Following the Revolutionary War, an inn was built along a wagon trail (today’s East Pittsburgh Street) that stretched from Philadelphia west over the Appalachian Mountains to Fort Pitt, now Pittsburgh. A tiny settlement known as Newtown grew around the inn, today the intersection of Pittsburgh and Main streets.

A raid by Guyasuta-led Seneca Indians accompanied by Canadian rangers burned Hannastown, the original Westmoreland County Seat north of Greensburg, in 1782. Newtown became the new county seat in 1785.

In 1786 the county built a log courthouse on land purchased from two residents, Christopher Truby and William Jack. Every Westmoreland County Courthouse since has stood on this site. The area surrounding the courthouse became the original borough of Greensburg, named for Revolutionary War Gen. Nathaniel Greene and formally incorporated as a borough in 1799.

Population: 14,892

Land Size: 4.9 square miles

ZIP Code: 15601

County: Westmoreland

Police: Robert Stafford, chief, 724-838-4312

Fire: Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department, Thomas Bell, chief; Hose Co. No. 1 (724-834- 3901); Truck Co. No. 2 (724- 834-3902); Hose Co. No 3 (724-834-3903); Hose Co. No. 6 (724-834-3906); Hose Co. No. 7 (724-834-3907); Hose Co. No. 8 (724-834-3908)

Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance, 724-834-4311

Garbage: Waste Management, 1-800-458-4090

Recycling: Newspaper, glass, plastic and cans

Sewage: Greater Greensburg Sewage Authority, 724-837-1890

Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-755-5800

Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Municipal building: 416 S. Main St.; 724-838-4324; fax 724-838-4350

Website: www.greensburgpa.org

Mayor: Robert L. Bell, 724-838-4325

City Council: Randy Finfrock, Donnie Zappone Jr., Gregory Mertz, Sheila M. Brumley

Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. second Monday of every month at the municipal building — Meeting time is 6 p.m.

2021 Budget: $11,811,794.19

Property tax: 26.05 mills

1 mill equals: $130,000

Wage Tax: 1.65 percent

Local Services Tax: $52

Median home value: $113,000

School District: Greensburg Salem

Hempfield Township

Founded: 1773

Origin: Many people often wonder where Hempfield Township got its name and how it originated. Hempfield’s early settlers were Germans from southeastern Pennsylvania.

The name “Hempfield” was taken from Hempfield Township in Lancaster County, which was formed in 1729 as an English place name. Hempfield Township in Lancaster County derived its name from the production of hemp.

In 1818 Lancaster County divided Hempfield Township into East and West Hempfield.

The settlers from Lancaster County who came to this area gave the same name to the Westmoreland County township where some of the early settlers had resided.

Agriculture was the base for the settlers in the early days. The township was known for the stills and distilleries where farmers refined the substantial grain output.

Hempfield Township is one of the original six townships created as part of Bedford County in 1771.

On April 6, 1773, it became part of the formation of Westmoreland County. Hempfield holds the honor of being the oldest local municipality in western Pennsylvania.

Population: 40,648 (2018)

Land size: 90 square miles

ZIP Codes: 15610, 15616, 15617, 15619, 15624, 15625, 15633, 15601, 15634, 15635, 15637, 15639, 15642, 15644, 15650, 15662, 15663, 15665, 15672, 15675, 15679, 15697

County: Westmoreland

Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288

Fire: Hempfield Fire Department, 724-834-7232

Ambulance: Mutual Aid 724-837-6134, EMS 724-523-5502

Sewage: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County 724-755-5800, 1-800-442-6829; Hempfield Township Municipal Authority 724-834-0911

Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County 724-755-5800, 1-800-442-6829

Electric: West Penn Power 1-800-686-0021

Natural gas: Peoples 1-800-764-0111, Columbia 1-888-460-4332

Municipal building: Hempfield Twp. Supervisors, 1132 Woodward Drive, Greensburg, 15601, 724-834-7232, fax 724-834-5510

Website: www.hempfieldtwp.com

Email: hempfield@hempfieldtwp.org

Supervisors: George C. Reese, chairman; R. Douglas Weimer, vice chairman; John M. Silvis

Township Manager: Jason M. Winters

Other officials: Solicitor Scott Avolio 724-834-6040; Dan Schmitt, Gibson-Thomas Eng. 724-539-8562

Meeting times and site: Monthly board meeting fourth Monday 7 p.m.; public caucus meeting Wednesday before fourth Monday 7 p.m., both in Supervisors’ Meeting Room

2021 Budget: $13.5 million

Property tax: 3 mills

Local services tax: $52

Median home value: $108,900

Library: Greensburg Hempfield Area

School district: Hempfield Area

City of Latrobe

Founded: 1854

Origin: The first explorer to cross the Allegheny mountains heading west, and to record his journey, was Christopher Gist (a surveyor for the Ohio Company of Virginia). About 250 years ago, Gist came over the scenic Chestnut Ridge into Loyalhanna (present-day Ligonier), following the waters into the area known today as Latrobe. In 1852, Oliver Barnes (a civil engineer for the Pennsylvania Railroad) laid out the plans for the community that was incorporated in 1854 as the Borough of Latrobe. Barnes named the town for his best friend and college classmate, Benjamin Latrobe, who was a civil engineer for the B&O Railroad, (his father, Benjamin Henry Latrobe, was the architect who rebuilt the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., after the War of 1812). Its location along the route of the Pennsylvania Railroad helped Latrobe develop into a significant industrial hub.

Population: 7,929 (2019)

Land Size: 2.2 square miles

ZIP Code: 15650

County: Westmoreland

Police: Chief John Sleasman, 724-537-5526

Fire: Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, Chief John Brasile, 724- 537-8901; Hose House #1, 724- 537-2801, Hose House #2, 724-537-8901, Hose House #3-4, 724-537-2621, Hose House #5, 724-537-5881, Hose House #6, 724-537-2501

Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance, 724-539-2225

Garbage: Republic Services, 724-887-9400

Recycling: Latrobe recycles with orange and black recycling carts put out on curbs on regular trash collection days.

Sewage: Latrobe Municipal Water and Sewage Authority, 724-537-2994

Water: Latrobe Municipal Authority, 724- 537-3378

Electric: West Penn Power 1-800-686-0021

Natural gas: Peoples, 1-800-764-0111

Cable: Comcast 1-800-COMCAST

Website: www.cityoflatrobe.com

Municipal building: Latrobe Municipal Building, 901 Jefferson St., Latrobe, PA 15650; fax 724- 537-4802

Mayor: Eric Bartels, 724-539-8548, ext. 31

Secretary: Karen Meholic, 724- 539-8548, ext. 12, or kmeholic@cityoflatrobe.com

Council members: James Kelley; Ralph Jenko, deputy mayor; Robert Forish; Ann Amatucci; Bridget DiVittis

Other officials: City Manager Michael Gray, 724-539-8548, ext. 17; public works director Scott Wajdic, 724-537-8974; stormwater management Ann Powell, 724-537-3580

Meeting times and site: 6:30 p.m. second Monday of each month at the municipal building

2021 Budget: $6,511,914

Property tax: 21.5 mills

1 mil equals: $61,000

Wage tax: .90 percent

LST Tax: $52

Revitalization: Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, PO Box 920, 816 Ligonier St., Suite 307, Latrobe, PA 15650, executive director Jarod Trunzo, 724-805-0112. This Main Street program works to revitalize downtown, promote the town’s unique heritage, create opportunities for recreational and cultural development, preserve historical architecture, and strengthen economic development.

Median home value: $110,000

Library: Adams Memorial Library

School district: Greater Latrobe School District

Laurel Mountain

Founded: 1979

Origin: On May 27, 1843, Joseph Naugle purchased 283 acres of land located on the eastern edge of Laughlintown for $1,443.31. A portion of this plot is the present site of Laurel Mountain Borough. Homes were originally constructed as summer vacation cottages for Pittsburgh business and professional people. Because of a lack of road maintenance services, Laurel Mountain Park petitioned the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas to secede from Ligonier Township. The Borough of Laurel Mountain was incorporated Dec. 21, 1979, but did not begin operations until January 1982, according to the Laughlintown Bicentennial: The Story of an American Town 1797-1997 booklet.

Population: 126 (2019)

Land size: 0.14 square mile

ZIP Code: 15655

County: Westmoreland

Police: Chief John Berger, 724-238- 5105 Ligonier Valley Police Department

Fire: Ligonier Twp. #44, and Ligonier Borough #43, Chief Corey Blystone, 724-238- 2016, and Mutual Aid Ambulance: Ligonier Valley 911

Garbage: Waste Management 1-800-453-7625; McInchok Sanitation 724-238- 4537

Recycling: Optional

Sewage: Septic

Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-755-5800

Electric: West Penn Power 1-800-686-0021

Natural gas: Peoples Gas 1-800-764-0111

Cable: Comcast 1-800-945-2288

Municipal building: PO Box 266 Laughlintown 15655, 724- 396-3600

Mayor: Philip Light

Secretary: Robin Roberts 724-396-3600

Council members: President Susan Crouse, Sharon Detar, Tom Campbell, Matt Thomas

Other officials: Tax Collector David Fleming 724- 238-6090

Meeting times and site: 7:30 p.m. 3nd Wednesday of each month at shelter house April-October; Laughlintown Community Center November-March

2020 Budget: $43,450

Property tax: 6.4 mills

Wage tax: 1 percent

Occupational privilege tax: $5

Median home value: $160,000

School district: Ligonier Valley School District

Ligonier Borough

Founded: 1834

Origin: In 1758, when Gen. John Forbes commanded the expedition to drive through the woods and mountains of Pennsylvania, he set up a series of forts to strengthen his future attack on Fort Duquesne. One such fort was named after British Army Field Marshal Lord John Ligonier. And soon, Ligonier Borough was born. Forbes and Col. George Washington warded off an attack from a combined effort of Native Americans and French soldiers. The pair and their troops successfully defended Fort Ligonier and the French fled north. Ligonier then became known as 1758’s “Key to the West.” Taking advantage of a new Philadelphia-Pittsburgh Turnpike, pioneer John Ramsey laid out a town in 1817 to provide an opportunity for passengers in stage coaches to obtain food and supplies in local stores. Horses could be tied up at a hitching post on what is now the Ligonier Diamond. For a short time, the area was known locally as Ramseytown.

Population: 1,405 (2019)

Land size: 1 square mile

ZIP Code: 15658

County: Westmoreland

Police: Chief John Berger, 724-238-5611

Fire: Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. 1, Chief Corey Blystone, 724-238-2016

Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, 724-238-4935

Garbage: Waste Management 724-834-6668; McInchok Sanitation 724-238-4537

Recycling: Limited items can be dropped off at Ligonier Township Headquarters; call 724-238-2725 for availability and restrictions

Sewage/Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-755-5800

Electricity: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Cable: Comcast, 888-266-2278; Laurel Highlands Total Communications Inc., 724-593-2411

Natural gas: Peoples, 800-764-0111

Municipal building: Ligonier Borough Town Hall, 120 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658; 724-238- 9852; fax 724-238-4536; 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Email: LigonierBoro@comcast.net

Website: www.Ligonierboro.com

Mayor: Ormond “Butch” Bellas

Council members: Matthew S. Smith, president; Mariah Fisher, vice president; Judy A. Hoffer; Robert Barron; Nate Sylvester; Brad Chartier; Jordan L. Frei

Other officials: Ron Ross, street supervisor; Jan Shaw, sec.-treas., 724-238-9852; Robin Roberts, tax collector, 724-238-5700; Welty & Welty LLP, solicitors, 724-238-5877

Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. second Thursday at Town Hall

2022 Budget: $1,315,385

Property tax: 24.5 Mills

1 mill equals: $17,752,950

Wage tax: .5%

LST tax: $52

Median home value: $165,342 (2019)

Library: Ligonier Valley Library

School district: Ligonier Valley School District

Ligonier Township

Founded: 1822

Origin: The origins of Ligonier Township lie in a subdivision of both Donegal and Fairfield townships, which were established as land grants from the English crown in 1771.

Donegal Township ran from the natural borders of the Youghiogheny River to the Loyalhanna Creek, and Fairfield Township extended north from the Loyalhanna to the Conemaugh River. As the population increased, so did the need for a new township, as townships were primary voting centers. Ligonier Township was created in 1822, between the initial design of the Borough of Ligonier in 1817 and its incorporation in 1834.

The first township officers were James McElroy, constable; Samuel Roberts and John Ogden, supervisors; Christian Meyers and George Seaton, overseers of the poor.

Ligonier Township’s eastern and western boundaries are located between the summits of the Laurel Ridge and the Chestnut Ridge, and north and south between the small community of Hilltop on State Route 711 North and Barkley Crossroads, situated on State Route 711 South toward Stahlstown.

Information courtesy of the Ligonier Valley Historical Society and Floyd Neiderhiser, Cook Township supervisor.

Population: 6,400 (2018)

Land size: 91.8 square miles

ZIP Codes: 15658, 15677, 15655

County: Westmoreland

Police: Chief John Berger, 724-238-5105

Fire: Ligonier Township Fire Co., No. 1 (Waterford), Chief Rob Beaufort, 724-238-0471, No. 2 (Wilpen), Chief Mickey DiRinaldo, 724-238-7221, No. 3 (Darlington), Chief Kurt Rose, 724-238-4820

Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ligonier, 724-238-4935

Garbage: Waste Management, 724-834-6668; McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537

Recycling: Drop off at Ligonier Township Municipal Building, One Municipal Park Drive (paper, cardboard and cans only at this time.)

Sewage: Septic and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority

Water: Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County

Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Cable: Comcast, 1-800-comcast

Natural gas: Peoples, 1-800-764-0111

Municipal building: Ligonier Township Municipal Building, One Municipal Park Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658; 724-238-2725; fax 724-238- 3711

Email: supervisors@ligoniertownship.com

Manager: Terry Carcella, 724-238-2725 x 110

Supervisors: Wade Thomas, chairman; John Beaufort, vice chairman; Stephanie Verna, sec./treas.; Paul Knupp; D. Scott Matson

Meeting times and site: Planning commission meets 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month; supervisors meet 7 p.m. the second Tuesday and 4:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month; zoning hearing board meets 7:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month

2021 Budget: $2.7 million

Property tax: 5 mills

1 mill equals: $97,000

Wage tax: .5 percent

Occupational privilege tax: $5 per person

Median home value: $170,000

Library: Ligonier Valley Library

Mount Pleasant Borough

Founded: Feb. 7, 1828

Origin: One of the oldest towns in southwestern Pennsylvania, Mount Pleasant grew at the crossroads of two Native-American paths, routes that were to become major arteries into the western wilderness of Colonial and Early America.

In 1755, during the French and Indian War, Gen. Braddock cut a military road northwest from Virginia following Nemacolin’s path later known as Braddock’s Road. After Penn’s purchase of western territories from the Six Nation Indian Tribes, Glades Path was opened to permit settlement from the East (now Route 31).

Andrew McCready laid out the town on land he purchased from Nathaniel Marshall on Aug. 28, 1797. Mount Pleasant was incorporated on Feb. 7, 1828.

Population: 4,454

Land size: 1.1 square miles

ZIP Code: 15666

County: Westmoreland

Police: Mount Pleasant Borough Police Department, 724-547-7210 (for emergency dial 9-1-1), Chief George Grippo

Fire: Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, 724- 547-8501, Chief (in memoriam) Jerry Lucia

Ambulance: Medic 10, 724-547-4620

Garbage: Republic Services

Recycling: Brush/leaves collection and drop-off

Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-755-5800

Electric: West Penn Power, 1- 800-686-0021

Natural gas: Columbia Gas, 1-888-460-4332

Cable: Armstrong, 724-628- 6600

Municipal building: Mount Pleasant Municipal Building, 1 Etze Ave., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666; 724-547-6745; fax 724- 547-0115

Website: www.mtpleasantboro.com

Email: jlandy@mtpleasantboro.com

Secretary: Sharon Lesko, 724-547-6745

Mayor: Diane Bailey

Manager: Jeff Landy

Council members: Susan Ruszkowski, president; Ken Phillabaum, vice president; Richard Cholock; Diana Lasko; James Wojnar; Patience Barnes; Cynthia Stevenson; Michael Barrick

Other officials: Street department, Jeff McGuinness, 724- 547-1930; inspections, K2 Engineering Inc.; code enforcement officer, Mark Cypher

Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. first and next to last Monday at borough building, except four Tuesdays: Feb. 22, June 21, July 5, Sept. 6, according to the borough website

2022 Budget: Not available

Property tax: 17.5 mills

1 mill equals: $42,000

Wage tax: 1 percent

LST tax: $52

Median home value: $75,900

Library: Mount Pleasant Free Public Library, 120 S. Church St., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666, 724- 547-3850

School district: Mount Pleasant Area School District

Mount Pleasant Township

Founded: 1773

Origin: Mount Pleasant Township was founded on April 6, 1773, as one of 11 original townships of the newly created Westmoreland County. The principal town in the township, Mount Pleasant, was settled in 1770, three years before the establishment of Westmoreland County.

Acme is so named because it is the highest point in the township.

Calumet derived its name from the French word “chalumet,” which means reed or pipe-type object. The Indians used these “peace pipes” to signify all-important occasions, particularly when dealing with the white man.

In 1788, inhabitants of the eastern part of Mount Pleasant Township, thinking the township was too large, petitioned the court to create a new township for the area lying in proximity to Loyalhanna Creek. The boundary bisected the town of Lycippus, and the new township was called Unity.

The boundaries established in January 1789 are practically the same today. Lycippus, an old Greek name, was chosen because the original name of Mount Union was already taken in the eastern part of the state.

Norvelt, started as a federal project, is the youngest community in the township and derived its name from Eleanor Roosevelt, who made Westmoreland Homesteads her pet project.

Population: 10,490 (2018 census)

Land size: 58.6 square miles

ZIP Codes: 15610, 15621, 15601, 15650, 15664, 15666, 15674, 15685, 15689, 15697

County: Westmoreland

Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288

Fire: Kecksburg, Norvelt, Hecla, Trauger, Calumet

Ambulance: Kecksburg Rescue Squad, (724) 423-1829; Norvelt Medical Service, (724) 423-7044

Garbage: Advanced Disposal 814-444-0112

Recycling: Advanced Disposal — Biweekly

Sewage: Mount Pleasant Township, 724-424-5419

Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-755-5800

Electric: West Penn Power 1-800-686-0021

Natural gas: Columbia Gas of Pa. 1-888-460-4332; Peoples Gas 1-800-400-4271

Cable: Citizens Cable Communications 724-423-2000; Armstrong TV Cable 724-628-5462

Municipal building: Mount Pleasant Township, PO Box 158 Poker Road, Mammoth, 724- 423-5653 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday- Friday; fax 724-423-1122

Supervisors: Jack F. Rutkowski, Duane Hutter, Frank Puskar

Secretary-Treasurer: Caprice M. Mills

Other officials: Solicitor Dan Hewitt of Avolio Law Group, LLC, 724-834-6040, Municipal Engineer Victor P. Regola and Assoc. Doug Regola 724-834-0734

Meeting times and site: 3:15 p.m. third Monday of every month in township building

2020 Budget: $2,989,920

Property tax: 2.42 mills

1 mill equals: $99,000

Wage tax: 1 percent

Median home value: $79,700

Library: Mount Pleasant Free Public Library 724-547-3850

School district: Mount Pleasant Area School District

New Alexandria

Founded: April 10, 1834

Origin: One of the oldest boroughs in the county is the borough of New Alexandria, which was incorporated by an Act of Assembly passed April 10, 1834, incorporating with it also the borough of Ligonier.

New Alexandria, which had formerly been known as Denniston’s Town, never increased greatly in population.

Population: 560

Land size: 0.8 square miles

ZIP Code: 15670

County:Westmoreland

Police: State police at Kiski Valley, 724-727-3434

Fire: New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department; chief Ted Malik

Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, 724-837- 6134

Garbage: Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625, and Westmoreland Services, 724-424- 3031

Recycling: Paper only in bins behind community hall.

Sewage: Derry Township Municipal Authority, 724-694-2513

Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-755-5800

Electric: West Penn Power, 1- 800-686-0021

Natural gas: Peoples, 1-800-764-0111

Cable: Comcast, 724-834- 6990

Municipal building: New Alexandria Community Center, PO Box 305, 207 W. Main St.; 724-668-7671; fax 724-668-7671

Mayor: Dottie Bacher

Secretary-Treasurer: Charles Ferry, 724-668-7671

Council members: Jennifer Graham; Bev King, vice president; Charles Ferry, treasurer/secretary; Herbert Morrow Jr.; Bethany Deglau (to be sworn in), Tim Ruane, president

Other officials: Chuck Ferry, zoning officer

Meeting times and site: Second Wednesday, 7 p.m., New Alexandria Community Center

2020 Budget: $126,853

Property tax: 8 mills

1 mill equals: $5,510.60

Wage tax: 1 percent

EMS tax: $10

Median home value: $93,800

Library: New Alexandria Public Library, PO Box 405, Keystone Plaza, New Alexandria 15670

School district: Derry Area

New Florence

Founded: 1865

Origin: According to the History of Westmoreland County, New Florence Borough was incorporated on May 27, 1865, upon a petition of its leading citizens. It is located on the Conemaugh River and the Pennsylvania Railroad.

Population: 657 (2017)

Land size: 0.3 square miles

ZIP Code: 15944

County: Westmoreland

Police Chief: Daniel Colflesh

Fire: New Florence Volunteer Fire Co. 724-235- 2920; Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire 724-235-2320

Ambulance: Laurel Valley Ambulance Service (New Florence) 724-235-9900

Garbage: McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537

Sewage: New Florence/St. Clair Sanitary Authority 724- 235-2580

Water: High Ridge Water Authority 724-459-8033

Electric: Penelec, 1-800- 545-7741

Natural gas: Dominion Peoples, 1-800-764-0111

Municipal building: New Florence Borough Office, 117 Franklin St., New Florence, PA 15944, 724-235-2000 (part time) Fax: 724-235-2127

Mayor: Neva Gindlesperger

Secretary: Mary Strucaly

Council members: James Moore, Gwen Dellett, Ronald Gyure, Ryan Perry, Kay Mayer, Kristen Teeter

Other officials: Tax Collector Myrtle Luther 724-235-2221

Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month in borough municipal building

2020 Budget: 170,835

Property tax: 18.5 mills

1 mill equals: $3,908

Wage tax: $35,000

Occupational privilege tax: $700

Median home value: $98,384 (2017)

Library: New Florence Community

School district: Ligonier Valley

St. Clair Township

Founded: 1856

Origin: The territory now comprising St. Clair Township was originally a part of Fairfield Township, and was separated from it in 1856.

It was named in honor of the patron saint of Westmoreland County, Maj. Gen. Arthur St. Clair.

It is bounded on the north by Indiana County, on the east by Laurel Hill; on the south by Fairfield Township, and on the west by the Conemaugh River. In territory it is the smallest township in the county.

Population: 1,400

Land size: 28.4 square miles

Zip Codes: 15954, 15944

County: Westmoreland

Police station:

814-446-4261 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)

Fire: Dial 9-1-1 for emergency

Ambulance: West End Ambulance Service 814-539-8045 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)

Garbage: McInchock Sanitation, 724-238-4537; Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625

Sewage: St. Clair Township Sewer Authority, 814-446-6450

Water: High Ridge Water Authority, 724-235-2900

Electric: Penelec, 1-800- 545-7741; West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Natural gas: Dominion Peoples, 1-800-764-0111

Cable: Comcast, 1-800-892-7300

Municipal building: St. Clair Township Municipal Building, PO Box 506, Seward, PA 15954, 814- 446-5211; fax 814-446-5184

Email: stclair522@comcast.net

Secretary: Mandy Benamati, 814-446-5211

Supervisors: Michael Koch, Carl Fabrizio, Dennis Rudnik

Other officials: Sewage enforcement officer Michael D’Arrigo, 814-446-5211

Meeting times and site: Second Wednesday, 7 p.m., municipal building

2019 Budget: $436,722

Property tax: 10 mills

1 mill equals: $10,279

Wage tax: 1 percent

EMS tax: $52

Median home value: $71,300

School district: Ligonier Valley School District

Salem Township

Founded: 1788

Origin: The earliest settlers came to Salem Township in 1765. The township was incorporated in 1788. In the late 1800s and early 1900s several coal-mining communities were in existence. These included Crabtree, Forbes Road, Salemville, Lauffer Mine, Trees Mills, Slickville, and many other coal-mining towns. Although the mining industry ceased in 1940-1950s, many of these villages continue to exist. It is bounded at present on the north by Washington, Bell and Loyalhanna townships; on the east by Loyalhanna creek and Derry Township; on the south by the townships of Unity and Hempfield, and on the west by Penn and Franklin townships.”

Population: 6,428 (2018 census)

Land size: 54 square miles

ZIP Codes: 15670, 15624, 15601, 15684, 15626, 15632, 15644, 15681

County: Westmoreland

Police: State police at Kiski Valley 724-727-3434

Fire: Forbes Road

Ambulance: Mutual Aid 724-539-2225

Garbage: Waste Management 1-800-453-7625; Gordish Sanitation 724-468-4098; Westmoreand Services 724-424- 3031

Recycling: Optional

Sewage: Franklin Township Municipal Sanitation Authority/ Manager Kevin J. Kaplan 724-327-1950

Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County/Manager C.H. Kerr 724-834-6500, 1-800-442-6829

Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Natural gas: Dominion Peoples 1-800-764-0111

Cable: Comcast 1-800-266-2278

Municipal building: Salem Township, 244 Congruity Road, Greensburg, 15601, 724-668-7500 (7:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m. Monday- Friday) Fax: 724-668-7476

Email: salemtwp@comcast.net

Secretary/Treasurer: Kelly Otto

Supervisors: Chairman Robert H. Zundel, Kerry Jobe, Kenneth Trumbetta

Other officials: Tax Collector Becky Maruca 724-836-3400 Municipal Engineer Victor Regola and Associates 724-834- 0734 Building Inspector Municipal Code Service 724-468-6026 Municipal Solicitor/contact Gary A. Falatovich Esq. 724-834-7080 Sewage Enforcement Officer/contact David Jobe 724-468-6026

Meeting times and site: Third Wednesday of each month 7 p.m.

2022 Budget: $2,524,630

Property tax: 8 mills

Wage tax: 1 percent

LST tax: $52

Median home value: $91,700

School district: Greensburg Salem

Saltsburg

Founded: 1813

Origin: Founded in 1813 after an abundance of salt was discovered where the Conemaugh River and Loyalhanna Creek meet forming the Kiskiminetas River. Historic Pennsylvania Canal Town. Heritage is celebrated the first weekend of every June.

Population: 955

Land size: 1 square mile

ZIP code: 15681

County: Indiana

Police: State police at Indiana, 724-357-1960 (9-1-1 in emergency); borough police, 724-639- 9413

Fire: 9-1-1

Ambulance: 9-1-1

Garbage: Bankosh Sanitation, 724-461-4185; Saltsburg Sewage, 724-639-9413

Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 1-888-467- 8047

Electric: West Penn Power, 1- 800-686-0021

Cable: Comcast Cable, 1-888- COMCAST

Natural gas: Peoples Natural Gas, 1-800-764-0111

Municipal building: Saltsburg Borough, 320 Point St., PO Box 104, Saltsburg, PA 15681-0104; 724-639-9413; fax 724-639-8381

Email: salt@comcast.net

Mayor: Douglas Kull

Council members: Paul Hruska, president; Terry Cumberledge, vice president; Joseph Penta; John Lombardo; Michelle Jesko; Abraham Kline; Lorrie Johnson

Secretary-Treasurer: Krystin Kelly

Other officials: Solicitor Wayne Kablack — Simpson, Kablack & Rivosecchi, Indiana, PA; borough engineer, Gibson-Thomas Engineering; tax collector, Judith Parise

Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. first Monday, borough building

2022 Budget: $696,919

Property tax: 1.9 mills

Wage tax: .5 percent

Median home value: $104,361

Library: Saltsburg Free Library, located in Salt Center

School district: River Valley School District

Seward

Founded: 1904

Population: 356 (2019)

Land Size: .2 square miles

ZIP Code: 15954

County: Westmoreland

Police: Seward Borough Police Dept., 814-446-6164, in agreement with St. Clair Township for it to provide police coverage for Seward.

Fire: Seward Volunteer Fire Co., 814-446-5428, 1230 Tenth St., Seward, PA 15954

Water: Highridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033

Electric: First Energy-GPU Energy, Johnstown, 814-533- 8811

Cable: Comcast, 1-800-comcast

Municipal Building: PO Box 466, Seward, PA 15954; phone and fax 814-446-8008

Email: sewardborough@aol. com

Mayor: Kevin McLaughlin

Secretary/Treasurer: Jessica Ashcroft

Council members: Jason Piwowar, president; Thomas Pardee, vice president; Brian Custer; Jackie Ressler; Steve Dubics; Jessica Constable; Greg Gallardy

Meeting times and site: 2nd Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in Seward Community Center

2022 Budget: $139,300

Property tax: 22 mills

Average Home Value: $46,000

School District: Ligonier Valley School District

Unity Township

Founded: Sept. 23, 1789

Origin: Unity Township was formed in 1789 from Mount Pleasant Township when residents petitioned the court that they had to travel long distances in conducting its corporate affairs.

Unity Township is bounded on the north by Derry and Salem townships and by Loyalhanna Creek; on the east by Ligonier and Cook townships, with Chestnut Ridge as a dividing line; on the south by Mount Pleasant Township, and on the west by Hempfield Township.

Population: 21,910 (2018)

Land size: 69 square miles

ZIP Codes: 15676, 15638, 15624, 15650, 15601, 15696, 15693

County: Westmoreland

Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288

Fire: Crabtree, Dryridge, Lloydsville, Marguerite, Mutual, Pleasant Unity and Youngstown-Whitney.

Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, 724-837- 6134

Garbage: Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625; Westmoreland Services, 724-424- 3031; McInchock, 724-238-4537; Republic Waste Services, 724-887-9400

Recycling: Curbside collection of cans, bottles

Sewage: Unity Township Municipal Authority, 724-423- 6888

Water: Latrobe Municipal Authority, 724-537-3378; Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-834- 6500; Youngstown Municipal Authority, 724-539-8854

Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Natural gas: Peoples, 800-764-0111

Cable: Citizens, 724-423- 3000; Comcast, 724-834-6990 or 1-800-266-2278

Municipal building: Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Road, Latrobe, PA 15650; 724-539- 2546; fax: 724-539-1208

Website: www.unitytownship.org

Email: info@unitytownship.org

Secretary: Sharon Sweeney, 724-539-2546 x4018

Supervisors: Mike O’Barto, chairman, 724-539-2546 x4013; Ed Poponick, vice chairman, 724-539-2546 x4017; John Mylant, supervisor, 724-539-2546 x4015

Other officials: Merle Musick, commercial building inspector, 724-539-2546 x4024; Harry Hosack, code enforcement/zoning officer, 724-539-2546 x4016; Greg Fumea, ordinance officer, 724-539-2546, x4026; Tom Schultheis, emergency management director, 724-539-2546 x4022; Steve Yanchik, residential building inspector, 724-539-2546 x4025; Julieanne Zoppetti, township treasurer, 724-539-2546 x4012

Meeting time and site: 4:30 p.m. second Thursday, municipal building

2022 Budget: $7.124 million

Property tax: 2.2 mills

1 mill equals: $294,036.10

Wage tax: 1 percent (.5 UT, .5 GLSD)

LST tax: $52

Youngstown

Founded: 1800

Origin: One of the oldest boroughs in Westmoreland County is that of Youngstown.

It was incorporated by Act of Assembly on the 2nd of April, 1831. The inhabitants voted at the house of John Gibson, on the first Monday of May ensuing.

The borough is about 40 miles east of Pittsburgh, and is situated on the old Pittsburgh and Philadelphia turnpike. It was an important stopping place in the early part of the last century.

Long before the village was incorporated it was a collection of houses on the old Pennsylvania state road, which was used by the Federal troops when they came to quell the Whisky Insurrection. Among the first landowners there was Alexander Young, after whom the town was named.

Population: 308 (2019)

Land size: 0.10 square mile

ZIP Code: 15696

County: Westmoreland

Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288

Fire: Youngstown VFD Station 39, Chief Barry Banker, 724-539-4447

Ambulance: Mutual Aid 724- 539-2225

Garbage: Waste Management 1-800-453-7625; McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537

Sewage: Youngstown Borough Sewage Authority 724- 539-8854

Water: Youngstown Borough Municipal (Water) Authority 724- 539-8854

Electric: West Penn Power, 1- 800-686-0021

Natural gas: Dominion Peoples Gas 1-800-764-0111

Municipal building: Youngstown Borough Office, 4351 Latrobe St., PO Box 56, 724-539-8854 Fax: 724-539-8854

Mayor-chairman: Angel Beers

Secretary: Tami L. Roach

Council members: Margaret Keim, Susanne Roach, William Martin, Sharon Repko, Carol Varadi, James Thomas Jr., Shawn Johnson

Other officials: Tax Collector Janine Sarnese 724-537-6499, Municipal Engineer — Benchmark Engineering Co. 724- 238-2955, Municipal Solicitor Jon M. Lewis 724-836-4730

Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. first Monday of each month at borough office

2019 Budget: $86,000

Property tax: 6 mills

1 mill equals: $1,860.66

Wage tax: 1 percent

Occupational privilege tax: $52

Median home value: $71,900 (2000)

School district: Greater Latrobe School District

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.