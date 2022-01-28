Municipalities
Blairsville
Founded: 1818, according to the Historical Society of the Blairsville Area.
Origin: The original town was founded and laid out by James Campbell and Andrew Brown in 1811 along the planned route of the Huntingdon, Cambria and Indiana Turnpike, according to the Blairsville website. It was named for John Blair, who was president of the turnpike company at the time.
Population: 3,257 (2019)
Land size: 1.4 square miles
ZIP Code: 15717
County: Indiana
Police:
Chief Michael Allman, 724-459-7555
Fire: Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Co., Chief George Burkley, 724-459-8111
Ambulance: Citizens’ Ambulance Service Inc. 724-459-5919, 1-800-655-2343, 724-349-5511
Garbage company: Blairsville Municipal Authority 724-459-5020
Sewage: Blairsville Municipal Authority 724-459-5020
Water: Blairsville Municipal Authority 724-459-5020
Electric: Penelec 1-800-545-7741
Natural gas:
Dominion Peoples 1-800-764-0111
Cable: Comcast 1-800-comcast
Municipal building:
Borough of Blairsville Building, 203 E. Market St., 724-459-9100; fax 724-459-9012
Mayor:
Frank Harsh 724-459-7555
Manager and Secretary:
Timothy E. Evans 724-459-9100
Council members:
President John Bertolino, Vice President Ron Evanko, President Pro Tem Albert Dettorre, David Janusek, Adele Davis, Kaitlyn Sagely
Other officials:
Tax Collector Jonathon Santoro 724-675-8563, Solicitor Pat Dougherty, Engineer Remington & Vernick 412-263-2200
Meeting times and site:
6 p.m. third Tuesday of each month in borough building
2021 Budget: $2,072,706
Property tax: 4.41 mills
1 mill equals: $143,642
Wage tax: 1.25 percent
LST tax: $52
Median home value: $59,800
Blairsville Public Library:
724-459-6077
Blairsville Parks & Recreation:
724-459-6790
School District:
River Valley School District
Bolivar
Founded: 1863
Origin: There is little information available about the connection of Simón Bolívar, a South American soldier and statesman, and Bolivar Borough in the northeastern portion of Westmoreland County. Nonetheless, the small municipality is named after Bolívar, who is credited with leading the fight for independence in what are now the countries of Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia. The approximately 3 square miles of Bolivar was founded in 1863.
Population: 419 (2019)
Land size: .2 square miles
ZIP Code: 15923
County: Westmoreland
Police: Call 911
Fire:
Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department, Chief John Speidel, 724-676-4720
Ambulance:
Citizens’ Ambulance, 724-349-5511
Garbage:
McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537; Waste Management, 724-834-6668
Sewage: Tri-Community Sewer Authority, 724-676-5631
Water: Highridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033
Electric: First Energy — GPU Energy, 814-533-8111
Cable: Comcast, 1-800-COMCAST
Natural gas:
Dominion Peoples, 800-764-0111
Municipal building: Bolivar Borough Municipal Office, 622 Washington St., 724-676-9950; fax 724-676-9950; hours: Tuesday, Thursday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Website:
Secretary/treasurer:
Patricia Betts, 724-676-9950
Mayor: Tom Pickup
Council members: Keith St. Clair, Sue Bartow, Ron Betts, Lewis McLaughlin and Gladine McMaster
Other officials:
Jeffery Miller, solicitor; Jessica Betts, tax collector, 724-990-8052
Meeting times and site:
7 p.m. first Thursday of every month in borough building
2021 Budget: $93,639.80
Property tax: 16 mills
1 mill equals: Approx. 2,000
Wage tax: 1 percent
LST tax: $52
Realty transfer tax: 1 percent
Median home value: $100,000
School district: Ligonier Valley School District
Burrell Township
Founded: 1853
Origin: Blairsville, Black Lick and Josephine are all located in Burrell Township. It was formed in 1853 and was named for Judge Burrell. In the past, Burrell Township has been the location of many manufacturing operations. Today, however, its township is mainly a farming township with Blairsville being the only manufacturing center.
Population: 4,393
Land Size: 43 miles
ZIP Code: 15716
County: Indiana
Police:
State police Indiana, 724-357-1960
Sewage: Burrell Township Sewer Authority, 724- 248-7272
Water: Highridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033
Electric: Penelec 1-800-545-7741
Cable: Comcast, 1-800-COMCAST
Secretary:
Mandy Hoover, 724-248-3308
Email:
burrelltwpsupervisors@gmail.com
Supervisors: John Shields, Larry Henry, Dan Shacreaw
Other officials: Codes enforcement officer, Charles Lydic
Meeting times:
Third Wednesday of each month
2021 Budget: $750,000
Property tax: 1.02 mills
Median home value: $74,700
School district:
River Valley School District
Cook Township
Founded: 1855
Origin: Paperwork to establish Cook Township dates back to 1852 when Westmoreland County Commissioners fielded a petition signed by Samuel L. Carpenter, John Fausold and Mathew C. McMillan. Reasons for the petition were listed as convenience of elections records and road maintenance.
The area was named after county associate Judge David Cook, who helped the proposal get accepted.
Township businesses such as farms, lumber mills and gristmills prospered and by 1870, the township boasted a population of 875.
There were five churches and eight one-room school houses. The 2000 census revealed a population of 2,403, 716 families and 927 households.
Population: 2,240
Land size: 46.5 square miles
ZIP Codes: 15677, 15687, 15658
County: Westmoreland
Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288
Fire: Chestnut Ridge Community Volunteer Fire Co., Chief Shawn Kestner 724-640-7827
Ambulance: Mutual Aid, 724-593-2200
Garbage: Bizup, 724-593-2239; Waste Management, 724-834-6668; McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537
Recycling: No longer available
Sewage: Septic
Water: Well
Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Cable: Laurel Highlands Telephone Co., 724-593-2411
Municipal building: Cook Township Municipal Building, 1716 State Route 711, Stahlstown, PA 15687, 724-593-7471, Fax: 724-593-7471
Email: cooktwp@lhtot.com
Secretary: Debbie Rhodes, 724-593-7471
Supervisors: Richard Umbaugh, Chris Tinkey, Jerry Lenhart
Other officials: April Grimm, tax collector, 724-593-3400
Meeting times and site: 4 p.m. first Wednesday of each month at the municipal building
2019 Budget: $869,658
Property tax: 4 mills
1 mill equals: $24,021
Wage tax: .5 percent
Local services tax: $52
Median home value: $86,200
School district: Ligonier Valley School District
Derry Borough
Founded: 1881
Origin: Railroad Town, as Derry was nicknamed, was the center of operations for the railroad between Altoona and Pittsburgh, with maintenance and inspection stops for all trains, and all the divisional officers headquartered here. Derry Station, a small two-room shed, was constructed in 1852 or 1853, so named because the community of Derry Town (now New Derry) was just a few miles north. The town was known as Derry Station until it was incorporated as a borough Oct. 22, 1881, when it took the name Derry.
Population: 2,540 (2019)
Land size: .9 square miles
ZIP Code: 15627
County: Westmoreland
Police: Derry Police Department; Chief Randy Glick, 724-694-8030 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)
Fire: Derry Volunteer Fire Co., 724-694-2653 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency), Chief Josh Campbell
Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, 724-837-6134 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)
Garbage: Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625
Sewage: Enforcement officer, Amy Forsha, 724-694-2305
Water: Derry Borough Municipal Authority, 724-694-2305
Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Natural gas: Peoples Natural Gas, 800-764-0111
Cable: Comcast, 1-800-COMCAST
Municipal building: Derry Borough Building, 114 E. 2nd Ave., Derry, PA 15627, 724-694-2030; fax 724-694-9252
Secretary: Lori Latta, 724-694-2030
Mayor: Alana Gaudiello
Council members: Grant Nicely, Al Checca, President Sara Cowan, Jim Ritenour, Matthew Clever, Jeremy Stein and Vice President Barbara Phillips.
Other officials: Rick Roberts and Shawn Jacobs 412-766-2565, UCC/code official, Keith Hodgkiss, sewage treatment plant operator, 724-694-2763; Kristen Kozar, tax collector, 724-739-0153; Lee Demosky, solicitor; 724-853-2295; Ed Schmitt, Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co., engineer, 724-539-8562; Public Works crew leader Adam Hebenthal 724-600-9160
Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. second Monday, A.V. Germano Hall, W. Second Street
2021 budget: $767,275
Property tax: 29 mills; street tax, 2.5
1 mill equals: $12,352
Wage tax: 1%
Occupational privilege tax: 10.00
Median home value: $88,333
Revitalization: Derry Area Revitalization Corp. (DARCee), 116 E. First Ave., Derry, PA 15627, 724-689-7266; fax 724-694-1331, email, derryrevitalization@gmail.com; DARCee’s mission is to promote revitalization, eliminate deterioration, promote community involvement, and preserve the history, culture, architecture and public use of the area.
Library: Caldwell Memorial Library
School district: Derry Area School District
Derry Township
Founded: 1775
Origin: First known as the Derry Settlement, the Derry area dates back to 1769. Derry Township was founded in 1775, approximately two years after Westmoreland County was founded.
Farming was the local source of income until the early 1800s brought a waterway called the Pennsylvania Canal, which enabled simple transportation of coal, salt and timber.
By the 1850s, the Pennsylvania Railroad came through Derry Township and small villages began developing around the railways.
Population: 13,631 (2020)
Land size: 94.5 square miles
ZIP Codes: 15627, 15717, 15650, 15671, 15620, 15661, 15670, 15779
County: Westmoreland
Police: State police at Kiski Valley, 724-697-5780
Fire: Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Mark Piantine, 724-539-4158
Ambulance: Mutual Aid, 724-694-2450; Citizens’ Ambulance Service, 724-349-5511
Garbage: Waste Management, 724-834-6668; Westmoreland Service, 724-424-3031
Recycling: Curbside pickup with garbage service only
Sewage: Derry Township Municipal Authority, 724-694-2513
Water: Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry, 724-694-2305, Latrobe Water Authority, 724-537-3378, Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-834-6500, Highridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033,
Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Cable: Comcast, 1-800-COMCAST; Citizens 724-423-3000
Natural gas: Peoples Natural Gas, 800-764-0111
Municipal building: 5321 Route 982, Derry, PA 15627, 724-694-8835, fax 724-694-5860
Email: derrytownship@comcast.net
Secretary/treasurer: Donna Wano, 724-694-8835 board and office
Supervisors: David A. Slifka, chairman; Jim Prohaska, vice chairman; Donald Kepple
Other officials: Terry Giannini, code enforcement/emergency management director, 724-694-8835
Meeting times and site: 5 p.m. first Tuesday of each month
2022 Budget: $4.61 million
Property tax: 3 mills
1 mill equals: $130,172
Wage tax: 1 percent
Local service tax: $52
Library: Caldwell Memorial Library
School district: Derry Area School District
Donegal Borough
Founded: 1818, inc. 1867
Origin: Donegal Borough was named for Donegal, Ireland. It was founded in 1818 from Donegal Township and incorporated as a borough Aug. 20, 1867. The borough was situated on Glades Pike, a toll road, also called Plank Road.
Population: 179 (2019)
Land size: 0.3 square miles
ZIP Code: 15628
County: Westmoreland
Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288 (dial 9- 1-1 for emergency)
Fire: Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Shawn Kestner, 724-593-2206
Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, 724-593-2200 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)
Garbage: Bizup Sanitation, 724-593-2239; Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625
Recycling: None
Sewage: Septic
Water: Indian Creek Valley Water Authority, 724-455-2905
Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Cable: Laurel Highlands Television Co., 724-455-2411
Municipal building: (meetings) Old Donegal School, 340 Church St., Donegal; (mailing) Donegal Borough, PO Box 200, Donegal, PA 15628; 724-593-6222; fax 724-593-6223
Email: DonegalBoro@gmail.com
Secretary: Marilyn Albright
Mayor: Keith Deckinger
Council members: President Andrew Battellino, Vice President Nicholas Hoffer, Crista Buswell, Renee Shroyer, Craig White
Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. first Tuesday at 211 Water St., Donegal, except on holidays and elections that fall on Tuesday, when meeting is held the second Tuesday
2022 Budget: $43,300
Property tax: 4.5 mills
1 mill equals: $1,058
Wage tax: 0.5 percent
Median home value: $118,800
Library: Adams Memorial Library bookmobile, 724-539- 1972, www.adamslib.org
School district: Mount Pleasant Area School District
Donegal Township
Founded: 1773
Origin: Named after Donegal, Ireland, township lines for Donegal Township were first drawn in 1773 by Westmoreland County judges who dictated that lines are “to begin where the line of Fairfield Township intersects the county line to run along that line to where the Youghiogheny crosses the same; thence down the north side of the Youghiogheny to the top of Chestnut Ridge; thence along the top of the said Chestnut Ridge to the line of Armstrong Township; thence up Loyalhanna to the mouth of the Big Roaring Run; and thence up the said run to the place of beginning.”
Population: 2,513
Land size: 54.5 square miles
ZIP Codes: 15687, 15610, 15622, 15646, 15628
County: Westmoreland
Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288
Fire: Chestnut Ridge Community Volunteer Fire Co., Chief Shawn Kestner, 724-593-2206
Ambulance: Mutual Aid, 724-593- 2200
Garbage: Bizup, 724-593-2239; A.J. Keefer Refuse, 724-455-7380; Waste Management, 724-887-4030; McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537
Sewage: Septic
Water: Well and Indian Creek Valley Water Authority, 724-455- 2905
Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Cable: Laurel Highlands Telephone Co., 724-593-2411
Natural gas: Dominion Peoples, 800-764-0111
Municipal building: Donegal Township Board of Supervisors, 137 Hoffers Lane, Jones Mills, PA 15646; 724-593-2619; fax 724-593-6310
Email address: dontwp@lhtot.com
Secretary: Trudy Harkcom, 724-593-2619
Supervisors: Tom Stull Jr., Henry Hoffer, Dan Pribisco
Meeting times and site: 5 p.m. second Monday of each month at the municipal building
2021 Budget: $862,328
Property tax: 4 mills
1 mill equals: $25,000
Wage tax: 1 percent
Occupational privilege tax: $52 EMS tax
Median home value: $82,600
Library: Adams Memorial Library Bookmobile
School district: Mount Pleasant Area School District
Fairfield Township
Founded: 1773
Origin: Fairfield Township was the name of one of the subdivisions of Westmoreland County while it yet was a part of Bedford County. When Westmoreland was organized, Fairfield was made one of its townships. In setting it out by the first court held at Hannastown early in 1773, Fairfield at first embraced the greater portion of Ligonier Valley and had within its limits the old Fort Ligonier and was crossed from the Laurel Hill to Chestnut Ridge by the old military road, now within the township of Ligonier.
Population: 2,046
Land size: 60.8 square miles
ZIP Codes: 15923, 15944, 15658
County: Westmoreland
Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)
Fire: Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Co., Chief Kevin Stiffler; Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co., Chief John Speidel
Ambulance: Citizens Ambulance Service, (dial 9-1-1 for emergency), 724-349-5511 or 800-655-2343; Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, (dial 9-1-1 for emergency) 724-238-4935
Garbage: McInchock Sanitation, 724-238-4537; Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625
Sewage: (Bolivar area) Tri-Community Sewer, 724-676-5631
Water: (Bolivar area) High Ridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033
Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021; Penelec, 1-800-545-7741
Natural gas: Dominion Peoples, 1-800-764-0111
Cable: Comcast, 1-800-532- 3779
Municipal building: Fairfield Township Municipal Building, 159 Midget Camp Road, Bolivar, PA 15923-9639; 724-235-2140; fax 724-235- 2752
Email: Fairfield1773@verizon.net
Secretary: Carrie Tantlinger, 724-235-2140
Supervisors: Vaughn E. Tantlinger, chairman; Paul J. Altimus, vice chairman; James M. Brown, supervisor
Meetings: 2nd Thursday 3 p.m., municipal building
2022 Budget: $1,156,964
Property tax: 5.1 mills
1 mill equals: $24,384.27
Wage tax: 1 percent
Occupational privilege tax: $10
Median home value: $79,000
School District: Ligonier Valley School District
City of Greensburg
Founded: Feb. 9, 1799
Origin: Following the Revolutionary War, an inn was built along a wagon trail (today’s East Pittsburgh Street) that stretched from Philadelphia west over the Appalachian Mountains to Fort Pitt, now Pittsburgh. A tiny settlement known as Newtown grew around the inn, today the intersection of Pittsburgh and Main streets.
A raid by Guyasuta-led Seneca Indians accompanied by Canadian rangers burned Hannastown, the original Westmoreland County Seat north of Greensburg, in 1782. Newtown became the new county seat in 1785.
In 1786 the county built a log courthouse on land purchased from two residents, Christopher Truby and William Jack. Every Westmoreland County Courthouse since has stood on this site. The area surrounding the courthouse became the original borough of Greensburg, named for Revolutionary War Gen. Nathaniel Greene and formally incorporated as a borough in 1799.
Population: 14,892
Land Size: 4.9 square miles
ZIP Code: 15601
County: Westmoreland
Police: Robert Stafford, chief, 724-838-4312
Fire: Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department, Thomas Bell, chief; Hose Co. No. 1 (724-834- 3901); Truck Co. No. 2 (724- 834-3902); Hose Co. No 3 (724-834-3903); Hose Co. No. 6 (724-834-3906); Hose Co. No. 7 (724-834-3907); Hose Co. No. 8 (724-834-3908)
Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance, 724-834-4311
Garbage: Waste Management, 1-800-458-4090
Recycling: Newspaper, glass, plastic and cans
Sewage: Greater Greensburg Sewage Authority, 724-837-1890
Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-755-5800
Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Municipal building: 416 S. Main St.; 724-838-4324; fax 724-838-4350
Website: www.greensburgpa.org
Mayor: Robert L. Bell, 724-838-4325
City Council: Randy Finfrock, Donnie Zappone Jr., Gregory Mertz, Sheila M. Brumley
Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. second Monday of every month at the municipal building — Meeting time is 6 p.m.
2021 Budget: $11,811,794.19
Property tax: 26.05 mills
1 mill equals: $130,000
Wage Tax: 1.65 percent
Local Services Tax: $52
Median home value: $113,000
School District: Greensburg Salem
Hempfield Township
Founded: 1773
Origin: Many people often wonder where Hempfield Township got its name and how it originated. Hempfield’s early settlers were Germans from southeastern Pennsylvania.
The name “Hempfield” was taken from Hempfield Township in Lancaster County, which was formed in 1729 as an English place name. Hempfield Township in Lancaster County derived its name from the production of hemp.
In 1818 Lancaster County divided Hempfield Township into East and West Hempfield.
The settlers from Lancaster County who came to this area gave the same name to the Westmoreland County township where some of the early settlers had resided.
Agriculture was the base for the settlers in the early days. The township was known for the stills and distilleries where farmers refined the substantial grain output.
Hempfield Township is one of the original six townships created as part of Bedford County in 1771.
On April 6, 1773, it became part of the formation of Westmoreland County. Hempfield holds the honor of being the oldest local municipality in western Pennsylvania.
Population: 40,648 (2018)
Land size: 90 square miles
ZIP Codes: 15610, 15616, 15617, 15619, 15624, 15625, 15633, 15601, 15634, 15635, 15637, 15639, 15642, 15644, 15650, 15662, 15663, 15665, 15672, 15675, 15679, 15697
County: Westmoreland
Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288
Fire: Hempfield Fire Department, 724-834-7232
Ambulance: Mutual Aid 724-837-6134, EMS 724-523-5502
Sewage: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County 724-755-5800, 1-800-442-6829; Hempfield Township Municipal Authority 724-834-0911
Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County 724-755-5800, 1-800-442-6829
Electric: West Penn Power 1-800-686-0021
Natural gas: Peoples 1-800-764-0111, Columbia 1-888-460-4332
Municipal building: Hempfield Twp. Supervisors, 1132 Woodward Drive, Greensburg, 15601, 724-834-7232, fax 724-834-5510
Website: www.hempfieldtwp.com
Email: hempfield@hempfieldtwp.org
Supervisors: George C. Reese, chairman; R. Douglas Weimer, vice chairman; John M. Silvis
Township Manager: Jason M. Winters
Other officials: Solicitor Scott Avolio 724-834-6040; Dan Schmitt, Gibson-Thomas Eng. 724-539-8562
Meeting times and site: Monthly board meeting fourth Monday 7 p.m.; public caucus meeting Wednesday before fourth Monday 7 p.m., both in Supervisors’ Meeting Room
2021 Budget: $13.5 million
Property tax: 3 mills
Local services tax: $52
Median home value: $108,900
Library: Greensburg Hempfield Area
School district: Hempfield Area
City of Latrobe
Founded: 1854
Origin: The first explorer to cross the Allegheny mountains heading west, and to record his journey, was Christopher Gist (a surveyor for the Ohio Company of Virginia). About 250 years ago, Gist came over the scenic Chestnut Ridge into Loyalhanna (present-day Ligonier), following the waters into the area known today as Latrobe. In 1852, Oliver Barnes (a civil engineer for the Pennsylvania Railroad) laid out the plans for the community that was incorporated in 1854 as the Borough of Latrobe. Barnes named the town for his best friend and college classmate, Benjamin Latrobe, who was a civil engineer for the B&O Railroad, (his father, Benjamin Henry Latrobe, was the architect who rebuilt the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., after the War of 1812). Its location along the route of the Pennsylvania Railroad helped Latrobe develop into a significant industrial hub.
Population: 7,929 (2019)
Land Size: 2.2 square miles
ZIP Code: 15650
County: Westmoreland
Police: Chief John Sleasman, 724-537-5526
Fire: Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, Chief John Brasile, 724- 537-8901; Hose House #1, 724- 537-2801, Hose House #2, 724-537-8901, Hose House #3-4, 724-537-2621, Hose House #5, 724-537-5881, Hose House #6, 724-537-2501
Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance, 724-539-2225
Garbage: Republic Services, 724-887-9400
Recycling: Latrobe recycles with orange and black recycling carts put out on curbs on regular trash collection days.
Sewage: Latrobe Municipal Water and Sewage Authority, 724-537-2994
Water: Latrobe Municipal Authority, 724- 537-3378
Electric: West Penn Power 1-800-686-0021
Natural gas: Peoples, 1-800-764-0111
Cable: Comcast 1-800-COMCAST
Website: www.cityoflatrobe.com
Municipal building: Latrobe Municipal Building, 901 Jefferson St., Latrobe, PA 15650; fax 724- 537-4802
Mayor: Eric Bartels, 724-539-8548, ext. 31
Secretary: Karen Meholic, 724- 539-8548, ext. 12, or kmeholic@cityoflatrobe.com
Council members: James Kelley; Ralph Jenko, deputy mayor; Robert Forish; Ann Amatucci; Bridget DiVittis
Other officials: City Manager Michael Gray, 724-539-8548, ext. 17; public works director Scott Wajdic, 724-537-8974; stormwater management Ann Powell, 724-537-3580
Meeting times and site: 6:30 p.m. second Monday of each month at the municipal building
2021 Budget: $6,511,914
Property tax: 21.5 mills
1 mil equals: $61,000
Wage tax: .90 percent
LST Tax: $52
Revitalization: Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, PO Box 920, 816 Ligonier St., Suite 307, Latrobe, PA 15650, executive director Jarod Trunzo, 724-805-0112. This Main Street program works to revitalize downtown, promote the town’s unique heritage, create opportunities for recreational and cultural development, preserve historical architecture, and strengthen economic development.
Median home value: $110,000
Library: Adams Memorial Library
School district: Greater Latrobe School District
Laurel Mountain
Founded: 1979
Origin: On May 27, 1843, Joseph Naugle purchased 283 acres of land located on the eastern edge of Laughlintown for $1,443.31. A portion of this plot is the present site of Laurel Mountain Borough. Homes were originally constructed as summer vacation cottages for Pittsburgh business and professional people. Because of a lack of road maintenance services, Laurel Mountain Park petitioned the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas to secede from Ligonier Township. The Borough of Laurel Mountain was incorporated Dec. 21, 1979, but did not begin operations until January 1982, according to the Laughlintown Bicentennial: The Story of an American Town 1797-1997 booklet.
Population: 126 (2019)
Land size: 0.14 square mile
ZIP Code: 15655
County: Westmoreland
Police: Chief John Berger, 724-238- 5105 Ligonier Valley Police Department
Fire: Ligonier Twp. #44, and Ligonier Borough #43, Chief Corey Blystone, 724-238- 2016, and Mutual Aid Ambulance: Ligonier Valley 911
Garbage: Waste Management 1-800-453-7625; McInchok Sanitation 724-238- 4537
Recycling: Optional
Sewage: Septic
Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-755-5800
Electric: West Penn Power 1-800-686-0021
Natural gas: Peoples Gas 1-800-764-0111
Cable: Comcast 1-800-945-2288
Municipal building: PO Box 266 Laughlintown 15655, 724- 396-3600
Mayor: Philip Light
Secretary: Robin Roberts 724-396-3600
Council members: President Susan Crouse, Sharon Detar, Tom Campbell, Matt Thomas
Other officials: Tax Collector David Fleming 724- 238-6090
Meeting times and site: 7:30 p.m. 3nd Wednesday of each month at shelter house April-October; Laughlintown Community Center November-March
2020 Budget: $43,450
Property tax: 6.4 mills
Wage tax: 1 percent
Occupational privilege tax: $5
Median home value: $160,000
School district: Ligonier Valley School District
Ligonier Borough
Founded: 1834
Origin: In 1758, when Gen. John Forbes commanded the expedition to drive through the woods and mountains of Pennsylvania, he set up a series of forts to strengthen his future attack on Fort Duquesne. One such fort was named after British Army Field Marshal Lord John Ligonier. And soon, Ligonier Borough was born. Forbes and Col. George Washington warded off an attack from a combined effort of Native Americans and French soldiers. The pair and their troops successfully defended Fort Ligonier and the French fled north. Ligonier then became known as 1758’s “Key to the West.” Taking advantage of a new Philadelphia-Pittsburgh Turnpike, pioneer John Ramsey laid out a town in 1817 to provide an opportunity for passengers in stage coaches to obtain food and supplies in local stores. Horses could be tied up at a hitching post on what is now the Ligonier Diamond. For a short time, the area was known locally as Ramseytown.
Population: 1,405 (2019)
Land size: 1 square mile
ZIP Code: 15658
County: Westmoreland
Police: Chief John Berger, 724-238-5611
Fire: Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. 1, Chief Corey Blystone, 724-238-2016
Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, 724-238-4935
Garbage: Waste Management 724-834-6668; McInchok Sanitation 724-238-4537
Recycling: Limited items can be dropped off at Ligonier Township Headquarters; call 724-238-2725 for availability and restrictions
Sewage/Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-755-5800
Electricity: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Cable: Comcast, 888-266-2278; Laurel Highlands Total Communications Inc., 724-593-2411
Natural gas: Peoples, 800-764-0111
Municipal building: Ligonier Borough Town Hall, 120 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658; 724-238- 9852; fax 724-238-4536; 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Email: LigonierBoro@comcast.net
Website: www.Ligonierboro.com
Mayor: Ormond “Butch” Bellas
Council members: Matthew S. Smith, president; Mariah Fisher, vice president; Judy A. Hoffer; Robert Barron; Nate Sylvester; Brad Chartier; Jordan L. Frei
Other officials: Ron Ross, street supervisor; Jan Shaw, sec.-treas., 724-238-9852; Robin Roberts, tax collector, 724-238-5700; Welty & Welty LLP, solicitors, 724-238-5877
Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. second Thursday at Town Hall
2022 Budget: $1,315,385
Property tax: 24.5 Mills
1 mill equals: $17,752,950
Wage tax: .5%
LST tax: $52
Median home value: $165,342 (2019)
Library: Ligonier Valley Library
School district: Ligonier Valley School District
Ligonier Township
Founded: 1822
Origin: The origins of Ligonier Township lie in a subdivision of both Donegal and Fairfield townships, which were established as land grants from the English crown in 1771.
Donegal Township ran from the natural borders of the Youghiogheny River to the Loyalhanna Creek, and Fairfield Township extended north from the Loyalhanna to the Conemaugh River. As the population increased, so did the need for a new township, as townships were primary voting centers. Ligonier Township was created in 1822, between the initial design of the Borough of Ligonier in 1817 and its incorporation in 1834.
The first township officers were James McElroy, constable; Samuel Roberts and John Ogden, supervisors; Christian Meyers and George Seaton, overseers of the poor.
Ligonier Township’s eastern and western boundaries are located between the summits of the Laurel Ridge and the Chestnut Ridge, and north and south between the small community of Hilltop on State Route 711 North and Barkley Crossroads, situated on State Route 711 South toward Stahlstown.
Information courtesy of the Ligonier Valley Historical Society and Floyd Neiderhiser, Cook Township supervisor.
Population: 6,400 (2018)
Land size: 91.8 square miles
ZIP Codes: 15658, 15677, 15655
County: Westmoreland
Police: Chief John Berger, 724-238-5105
Fire: Ligonier Township Fire Co., No. 1 (Waterford), Chief Rob Beaufort, 724-238-0471, No. 2 (Wilpen), Chief Mickey DiRinaldo, 724-238-7221, No. 3 (Darlington), Chief Kurt Rose, 724-238-4820
Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ligonier, 724-238-4935
Garbage: Waste Management, 724-834-6668; McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537
Recycling: Drop off at Ligonier Township Municipal Building, One Municipal Park Drive (paper, cardboard and cans only at this time.)
Sewage: Septic and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority
Water: Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County
Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Cable: Comcast, 1-800-comcast
Natural gas: Peoples, 1-800-764-0111
Municipal building: Ligonier Township Municipal Building, One Municipal Park Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658; 724-238-2725; fax 724-238- 3711
Email: supervisors@ligoniertownship.com
Manager: Terry Carcella, 724-238-2725 x 110
Supervisors: Wade Thomas, chairman; John Beaufort, vice chairman; Stephanie Verna, sec./treas.; Paul Knupp; D. Scott Matson
Meeting times and site: Planning commission meets 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month; supervisors meet 7 p.m. the second Tuesday and 4:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month; zoning hearing board meets 7:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month
2021 Budget: $2.7 million
Property tax: 5 mills
1 mill equals: $97,000
Wage tax: .5 percent
Occupational privilege tax: $5 per person
Median home value: $170,000
Library: Ligonier Valley Library
Mount Pleasant Borough
Founded: Feb. 7, 1828
Origin: One of the oldest towns in southwestern Pennsylvania, Mount Pleasant grew at the crossroads of two Native-American paths, routes that were to become major arteries into the western wilderness of Colonial and Early America.
In 1755, during the French and Indian War, Gen. Braddock cut a military road northwest from Virginia following Nemacolin’s path later known as Braddock’s Road. After Penn’s purchase of western territories from the Six Nation Indian Tribes, Glades Path was opened to permit settlement from the East (now Route 31).
Andrew McCready laid out the town on land he purchased from Nathaniel Marshall on Aug. 28, 1797. Mount Pleasant was incorporated on Feb. 7, 1828.
Population: 4,454
Land size: 1.1 square miles
ZIP Code: 15666
County: Westmoreland
Police: Mount Pleasant Borough Police Department, 724-547-7210 (for emergency dial 9-1-1), Chief George Grippo
Fire: Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, 724- 547-8501, Chief (in memoriam) Jerry Lucia
Ambulance: Medic 10, 724-547-4620
Garbage: Republic Services
Recycling: Brush/leaves collection and drop-off
Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-755-5800
Electric: West Penn Power, 1- 800-686-0021
Natural gas: Columbia Gas, 1-888-460-4332
Cable: Armstrong, 724-628- 6600
Municipal building: Mount Pleasant Municipal Building, 1 Etze Ave., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666; 724-547-6745; fax 724- 547-0115
Website: www.mtpleasantboro.com
Email: jlandy@mtpleasantboro.com
Secretary: Sharon Lesko, 724-547-6745
Mayor: Diane Bailey
Manager: Jeff Landy
Council members: Susan Ruszkowski, president; Ken Phillabaum, vice president; Richard Cholock; Diana Lasko; James Wojnar; Patience Barnes; Cynthia Stevenson; Michael Barrick
Other officials: Street department, Jeff McGuinness, 724- 547-1930; inspections, K2 Engineering Inc.; code enforcement officer, Mark Cypher
Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. first and next to last Monday at borough building, except four Tuesdays: Feb. 22, June 21, July 5, Sept. 6, according to the borough website
2022 Budget: Not available
Property tax: 17.5 mills
1 mill equals: $42,000
Wage tax: 1 percent
LST tax: $52
Median home value: $75,900
Library: Mount Pleasant Free Public Library, 120 S. Church St., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666, 724- 547-3850
School district: Mount Pleasant Area School District
Mount Pleasant Township
Founded: 1773
Origin: Mount Pleasant Township was founded on April 6, 1773, as one of 11 original townships of the newly created Westmoreland County. The principal town in the township, Mount Pleasant, was settled in 1770, three years before the establishment of Westmoreland County.
Acme is so named because it is the highest point in the township.
Calumet derived its name from the French word “chalumet,” which means reed or pipe-type object. The Indians used these “peace pipes” to signify all-important occasions, particularly when dealing with the white man.
In 1788, inhabitants of the eastern part of Mount Pleasant Township, thinking the township was too large, petitioned the court to create a new township for the area lying in proximity to Loyalhanna Creek. The boundary bisected the town of Lycippus, and the new township was called Unity.
The boundaries established in January 1789 are practically the same today. Lycippus, an old Greek name, was chosen because the original name of Mount Union was already taken in the eastern part of the state.
Norvelt, started as a federal project, is the youngest community in the township and derived its name from Eleanor Roosevelt, who made Westmoreland Homesteads her pet project.
Population: 10,490 (2018 census)
Land size: 58.6 square miles
ZIP Codes: 15610, 15621, 15601, 15650, 15664, 15666, 15674, 15685, 15689, 15697
County: Westmoreland
Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288
Fire: Kecksburg, Norvelt, Hecla, Trauger, Calumet
Ambulance: Kecksburg Rescue Squad, (724) 423-1829; Norvelt Medical Service, (724) 423-7044
Garbage: Advanced Disposal 814-444-0112
Recycling: Advanced Disposal — Biweekly
Sewage: Mount Pleasant Township, 724-424-5419
Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-755-5800
Electric: West Penn Power 1-800-686-0021
Natural gas: Columbia Gas of Pa. 1-888-460-4332; Peoples Gas 1-800-400-4271
Cable: Citizens Cable Communications 724-423-2000; Armstrong TV Cable 724-628-5462
Municipal building: Mount Pleasant Township, PO Box 158 Poker Road, Mammoth, 724- 423-5653 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday- Friday; fax 724-423-1122
Supervisors: Jack F. Rutkowski, Duane Hutter, Frank Puskar
Secretary-Treasurer: Caprice M. Mills
Other officials: Solicitor Dan Hewitt of Avolio Law Group, LLC, 724-834-6040, Municipal Engineer Victor P. Regola and Assoc. Doug Regola 724-834-0734
Meeting times and site: 3:15 p.m. third Monday of every month in township building
2020 Budget: $2,989,920
Property tax: 2.42 mills
1 mill equals: $99,000
Wage tax: 1 percent
Median home value: $79,700
Library: Mount Pleasant Free Public Library 724-547-3850
School district: Mount Pleasant Area School District
New Alexandria
Founded: April 10, 1834
Origin: One of the oldest boroughs in the county is the borough of New Alexandria, which was incorporated by an Act of Assembly passed April 10, 1834, incorporating with it also the borough of Ligonier.
New Alexandria, which had formerly been known as Denniston’s Town, never increased greatly in population.
Population: 560
Land size: 0.8 square miles
ZIP Code: 15670
County:Westmoreland
Police: State police at Kiski Valley, 724-727-3434
Fire: New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department; chief Ted Malik
Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, 724-837- 6134
Garbage: Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625, and Westmoreland Services, 724-424- 3031
Recycling: Paper only in bins behind community hall.
Sewage: Derry Township Municipal Authority, 724-694-2513
Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-755-5800
Electric: West Penn Power, 1- 800-686-0021
Natural gas: Peoples, 1-800-764-0111
Cable: Comcast, 724-834- 6990
Municipal building: New Alexandria Community Center, PO Box 305, 207 W. Main St.; 724-668-7671; fax 724-668-7671
Mayor: Dottie Bacher
Secretary-Treasurer: Charles Ferry, 724-668-7671
Council members: Jennifer Graham; Bev King, vice president; Charles Ferry, treasurer/secretary; Herbert Morrow Jr.; Bethany Deglau (to be sworn in), Tim Ruane, president
Other officials: Chuck Ferry, zoning officer
Meeting times and site: Second Wednesday, 7 p.m., New Alexandria Community Center
2020 Budget: $126,853
Property tax: 8 mills
1 mill equals: $5,510.60
Wage tax: 1 percent
EMS tax: $10
Median home value: $93,800
Library: New Alexandria Public Library, PO Box 405, Keystone Plaza, New Alexandria 15670
School district: Derry Area
New Florence
Founded: 1865
Origin: According to the History of Westmoreland County, New Florence Borough was incorporated on May 27, 1865, upon a petition of its leading citizens. It is located on the Conemaugh River and the Pennsylvania Railroad.
Population: 657 (2017)
Land size: 0.3 square miles
ZIP Code: 15944
County: Westmoreland
Police Chief: Daniel Colflesh
Fire: New Florence Volunteer Fire Co. 724-235- 2920; Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire 724-235-2320
Ambulance: Laurel Valley Ambulance Service (New Florence) 724-235-9900
Garbage: McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537
Sewage: New Florence/St. Clair Sanitary Authority 724- 235-2580
Water: High Ridge Water Authority 724-459-8033
Electric: Penelec, 1-800- 545-7741
Natural gas: Dominion Peoples, 1-800-764-0111
Municipal building: New Florence Borough Office, 117 Franklin St., New Florence, PA 15944, 724-235-2000 (part time) Fax: 724-235-2127
Mayor: Neva Gindlesperger
Secretary: Mary Strucaly
Council members: James Moore, Gwen Dellett, Ronald Gyure, Ryan Perry, Kay Mayer, Kristen Teeter
Other officials: Tax Collector Myrtle Luther 724-235-2221
Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month in borough municipal building
2020 Budget: 170,835
Property tax: 18.5 mills
1 mill equals: $3,908
Wage tax: $35,000
Occupational privilege tax: $700
Median home value: $98,384 (2017)
Library: New Florence Community
School district: Ligonier Valley
St. Clair Township
Founded: 1856
Origin: The territory now comprising St. Clair Township was originally a part of Fairfield Township, and was separated from it in 1856.
It was named in honor of the patron saint of Westmoreland County, Maj. Gen. Arthur St. Clair.
It is bounded on the north by Indiana County, on the east by Laurel Hill; on the south by Fairfield Township, and on the west by the Conemaugh River. In territory it is the smallest township in the county.
Population: 1,400
Land size: 28.4 square miles
Zip Codes: 15954, 15944
County: Westmoreland
Police station:
814-446-4261 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)
Fire: Dial 9-1-1 for emergency
Ambulance: West End Ambulance Service 814-539-8045 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)
Garbage: McInchock Sanitation, 724-238-4537; Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625
Sewage: St. Clair Township Sewer Authority, 814-446-6450
Water: High Ridge Water Authority, 724-235-2900
Electric: Penelec, 1-800- 545-7741; West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Natural gas: Dominion Peoples, 1-800-764-0111
Cable: Comcast, 1-800-892-7300
Municipal building: St. Clair Township Municipal Building, PO Box 506, Seward, PA 15954, 814- 446-5211; fax 814-446-5184
Email: stclair522@comcast.net
Secretary: Mandy Benamati, 814-446-5211
Supervisors: Michael Koch, Carl Fabrizio, Dennis Rudnik
Other officials: Sewage enforcement officer Michael D’Arrigo, 814-446-5211
Meeting times and site: Second Wednesday, 7 p.m., municipal building
2019 Budget: $436,722
Property tax: 10 mills
1 mill equals: $10,279
Wage tax: 1 percent
EMS tax: $52
Median home value: $71,300
School district: Ligonier Valley School District
Salem Township
Founded: 1788
Origin: The earliest settlers came to Salem Township in 1765. The township was incorporated in 1788. In the late 1800s and early 1900s several coal-mining communities were in existence. These included Crabtree, Forbes Road, Salemville, Lauffer Mine, Trees Mills, Slickville, and many other coal-mining towns. Although the mining industry ceased in 1940-1950s, many of these villages continue to exist. It is bounded at present on the north by Washington, Bell and Loyalhanna townships; on the east by Loyalhanna creek and Derry Township; on the south by the townships of Unity and Hempfield, and on the west by Penn and Franklin townships.”
Population: 6,428 (2018 census)
Land size: 54 square miles
ZIP Codes: 15670, 15624, 15601, 15684, 15626, 15632, 15644, 15681
County: Westmoreland
Police: State police at Kiski Valley 724-727-3434
Fire: Forbes Road
Ambulance: Mutual Aid 724-539-2225
Garbage: Waste Management 1-800-453-7625; Gordish Sanitation 724-468-4098; Westmoreand Services 724-424- 3031
Recycling: Optional
Sewage: Franklin Township Municipal Sanitation Authority/ Manager Kevin J. Kaplan 724-327-1950
Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County/Manager C.H. Kerr 724-834-6500, 1-800-442-6829
Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Natural gas: Dominion Peoples 1-800-764-0111
Cable: Comcast 1-800-266-2278
Municipal building: Salem Township, 244 Congruity Road, Greensburg, 15601, 724-668-7500 (7:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m. Monday- Friday) Fax: 724-668-7476
Email: salemtwp@comcast.net
Secretary/Treasurer: Kelly Otto
Supervisors: Chairman Robert H. Zundel, Kerry Jobe, Kenneth Trumbetta
Other officials: Tax Collector Becky Maruca 724-836-3400 Municipal Engineer Victor Regola and Associates 724-834- 0734 Building Inspector Municipal Code Service 724-468-6026 Municipal Solicitor/contact Gary A. Falatovich Esq. 724-834-7080 Sewage Enforcement Officer/contact David Jobe 724-468-6026
Meeting times and site: Third Wednesday of each month 7 p.m.
2022 Budget: $2,524,630
Property tax: 8 mills
Wage tax: 1 percent
LST tax: $52
Median home value: $91,700
School district: Greensburg Salem
Saltsburg
Founded: 1813
Origin: Founded in 1813 after an abundance of salt was discovered where the Conemaugh River and Loyalhanna Creek meet forming the Kiskiminetas River. Historic Pennsylvania Canal Town. Heritage is celebrated the first weekend of every June.
Population: 955
Land size: 1 square mile
ZIP code: 15681
County: Indiana
Police: State police at Indiana, 724-357-1960 (9-1-1 in emergency); borough police, 724-639- 9413
Fire: 9-1-1
Ambulance: 9-1-1
Garbage: Bankosh Sanitation, 724-461-4185; Saltsburg Sewage, 724-639-9413
Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 1-888-467- 8047
Electric: West Penn Power, 1- 800-686-0021
Cable: Comcast Cable, 1-888- COMCAST
Natural gas: Peoples Natural Gas, 1-800-764-0111
Municipal building: Saltsburg Borough, 320 Point St., PO Box 104, Saltsburg, PA 15681-0104; 724-639-9413; fax 724-639-8381
Email: salt@comcast.net
Mayor: Douglas Kull
Council members: Paul Hruska, president; Terry Cumberledge, vice president; Joseph Penta; John Lombardo; Michelle Jesko; Abraham Kline; Lorrie Johnson
Secretary-Treasurer: Krystin Kelly
Other officials: Solicitor Wayne Kablack — Simpson, Kablack & Rivosecchi, Indiana, PA; borough engineer, Gibson-Thomas Engineering; tax collector, Judith Parise
Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. first Monday, borough building
2022 Budget: $696,919
Property tax: 1.9 mills
Wage tax: .5 percent
Median home value: $104,361
Library: Saltsburg Free Library, located in Salt Center
School district: River Valley School District
Seward
Founded: 1904
Population: 356 (2019)
Land Size: .2 square miles
ZIP Code: 15954
County: Westmoreland
Police: Seward Borough Police Dept., 814-446-6164, in agreement with St. Clair Township for it to provide police coverage for Seward.
Fire: Seward Volunteer Fire Co., 814-446-5428, 1230 Tenth St., Seward, PA 15954
Water: Highridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033
Electric: First Energy-GPU Energy, Johnstown, 814-533- 8811
Cable: Comcast, 1-800-comcast
Municipal Building: PO Box 466, Seward, PA 15954; phone and fax 814-446-8008
Email: sewardborough@aol. com
Mayor: Kevin McLaughlin
Secretary/Treasurer: Jessica Ashcroft
Council members: Jason Piwowar, president; Thomas Pardee, vice president; Brian Custer; Jackie Ressler; Steve Dubics; Jessica Constable; Greg Gallardy
Meeting times and site: 2nd Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in Seward Community Center
2022 Budget: $139,300
Property tax: 22 mills
Average Home Value: $46,000
School District: Ligonier Valley School District
Unity Township
Founded: Sept. 23, 1789
Origin: Unity Township was formed in 1789 from Mount Pleasant Township when residents petitioned the court that they had to travel long distances in conducting its corporate affairs.
Unity Township is bounded on the north by Derry and Salem townships and by Loyalhanna Creek; on the east by Ligonier and Cook townships, with Chestnut Ridge as a dividing line; on the south by Mount Pleasant Township, and on the west by Hempfield Township.
Population: 21,910 (2018)
Land size: 69 square miles
ZIP Codes: 15676, 15638, 15624, 15650, 15601, 15696, 15693
County: Westmoreland
Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288
Fire: Crabtree, Dryridge, Lloydsville, Marguerite, Mutual, Pleasant Unity and Youngstown-Whitney.
Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, 724-837- 6134
Garbage: Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625; Westmoreland Services, 724-424- 3031; McInchock, 724-238-4537; Republic Waste Services, 724-887-9400
Recycling: Curbside collection of cans, bottles
Sewage: Unity Township Municipal Authority, 724-423- 6888
Water: Latrobe Municipal Authority, 724-537-3378; Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-834- 6500; Youngstown Municipal Authority, 724-539-8854
Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Natural gas: Peoples, 800-764-0111
Cable: Citizens, 724-423- 3000; Comcast, 724-834-6990 or 1-800-266-2278
Municipal building: Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Road, Latrobe, PA 15650; 724-539- 2546; fax: 724-539-1208
Website: www.unitytownship.org
Email: info@unitytownship.org
Secretary: Sharon Sweeney, 724-539-2546 x4018
Supervisors: Mike O’Barto, chairman, 724-539-2546 x4013; Ed Poponick, vice chairman, 724-539-2546 x4017; John Mylant, supervisor, 724-539-2546 x4015
Other officials: Merle Musick, commercial building inspector, 724-539-2546 x4024; Harry Hosack, code enforcement/zoning officer, 724-539-2546 x4016; Greg Fumea, ordinance officer, 724-539-2546, x4026; Tom Schultheis, emergency management director, 724-539-2546 x4022; Steve Yanchik, residential building inspector, 724-539-2546 x4025; Julieanne Zoppetti, township treasurer, 724-539-2546 x4012
Meeting time and site: 4:30 p.m. second Thursday, municipal building
2022 Budget: $7.124 million
Property tax: 2.2 mills
1 mill equals: $294,036.10
Wage tax: 1 percent (.5 UT, .5 GLSD)
LST tax: $52
Youngstown
Founded: 1800
Origin: One of the oldest boroughs in Westmoreland County is that of Youngstown.
It was incorporated by Act of Assembly on the 2nd of April, 1831. The inhabitants voted at the house of John Gibson, on the first Monday of May ensuing.
The borough is about 40 miles east of Pittsburgh, and is situated on the old Pittsburgh and Philadelphia turnpike. It was an important stopping place in the early part of the last century.
Long before the village was incorporated it was a collection of houses on the old Pennsylvania state road, which was used by the Federal troops when they came to quell the Whisky Insurrection. Among the first landowners there was Alexander Young, after whom the town was named.
Population: 308 (2019)
Land size: 0.10 square mile
ZIP Code: 15696
County: Westmoreland
Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288
Fire: Youngstown VFD Station 39, Chief Barry Banker, 724-539-4447
Ambulance: Mutual Aid 724- 539-2225
Garbage: Waste Management 1-800-453-7625; McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537
Sewage: Youngstown Borough Sewage Authority 724- 539-8854
Water: Youngstown Borough Municipal (Water) Authority 724- 539-8854
Electric: West Penn Power, 1- 800-686-0021
Natural gas: Dominion Peoples Gas 1-800-764-0111
Municipal building: Youngstown Borough Office, 4351 Latrobe St., PO Box 56, 724-539-8854 Fax: 724-539-8854
Mayor-chairman: Angel Beers
Secretary: Tami L. Roach
Council members: Margaret Keim, Susanne Roach, William Martin, Sharon Repko, Carol Varadi, James Thomas Jr., Shawn Johnson
Other officials: Tax Collector Janine Sarnese 724-537-6499, Municipal Engineer — Benchmark Engineering Co. 724- 238-2955, Municipal Solicitor Jon M. Lewis 724-836-4730
Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. first Monday of each month at borough office
2019 Budget: $86,000
Property tax: 6 mills
1 mill equals: $1,860.66
Wage tax: 1 percent
Occupational privilege tax: $52
Median home value: $71,900 (2000)
School district: Greater Latrobe School District
