HUMAN SERVICES
Achieva, 5129 Route 30, Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-8159
Website: https://www.achieva.info/
Adelphoi Village, 1119 Village Way, Latrobe, PA 15650, 724-804-7000, fax 724-520-1878
Website: www.adelphoi.org
American Cancer Society, 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-834-9081, 1-800-227-2345
Website: www.cancer.org
American Red Cross, Chestnut Ridge Chapter, 351 Harvey Avenue, Suite B, Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-834-6510; Indiana County Office, 610 Kolter Drive, Indiana, PA 15701, 724-465-5678
American Red Cross Greensburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 351 Harvey Avenue, Suite B, Greensburg, PA 15601, 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767)
Website:
www.redcross.org, www.westred.org
Angela’s Angels, 816 Ligonier St. (2nd floor, Quatrini Rafferty Building, business hours by appointment only), Latrobe, PA 15650, 724-836-6444, AngelasAngels1@aol.com, angelasangels.org
CASA of Westmoreland, Inc., 2 N. Main Street, Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-850-6874, CASAinfo@co.westmoreland.pa.us
Website: casaofwestmoreland.org
Faith Forward Ministries, Inc., 338 Main Street, Latrobe, PA 15650, 724-539-7900, faithforwardpa@gmail.com
Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association, Ministerium Office (Trinity Lutheran Church), 331 Weldon Street, Latrobe, PA 15650, 724-613-6075, centralizedassistance@outlook.com
Website:
https://www.latrobeministerium.com/
Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, One Mellon Way (121 W. 2nd Avenue), Latrobe, PA 15650, 724-537-1925, lhcharitablefoundation@excelahealth.org
Website: https://www.excelahealth.org/Excela-Health-Foundations/Latrobe-Area-Hospital-Charitable-Foundation
Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, Fifth Ward School Building, Latrobe, PA 15650, 724-539-0237
Website: www.facebook.com/latrobecenterforactiveadults
Laurel Area Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, Inc., PO Box 854, Latrobe, PA 15650; Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 2nd floor, 428 Main Street, Latrobe, 724-539-4357, faithinaction@msn.com
Website: www.laurelfia.org
Ligonier Valley Association of Churches, 342 W. Main Street (Holy Trinity Church), Ligonier, PA 15658, 724-593-2437
Ligonier Valley Learning Center, Ligonier Kinder-Schull, 117 Juniper Lane, Ligonier, PA 15658, 724-537-2565; Latrobe Kinder-Schull, 320 McKinley Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650, 724-537-2565
Website:
www.ligoniervalleylearningcenter.com
Meals on Wheels, Latrobe, Derry, Ligonier Valley (PO Box 203, Ligonier, PA 15658, 724-238-7250, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday), Chestnut Ridge, Tri-City (Greensburg area), 724-830-4444 (Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging)
Website:
https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2753/Westmoreland-County-Meals-on-Wheels-Prog
New Alexandria Center for Active Adults, PO Box 144, Community Center Building, 207 W. Main St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-7055
New Florence Center for Active Adults, PO Box 366, 216 Ligonier St., New Florence, PA 15944, 724-235-2800
Penn State Cooperative Extension, Westmoreland County, Donohoe Center, 214 Donohoe Road, Suite E, Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-1402, fax 724-837-7613, westmorelandext@psu.edu
Website: extension.psu.edu/westmoreland-county
Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Westmoreland County, 145 Pavilion Lane, Youngwood, PA 15697, (Westmoreland County Community College) 724-925-4213, Amy Halula, halulaa@westmoreland.edu
Website: https://westmoreland.edu/about/community/rsvp.html
Salvation Army, Latrobe Worship & Service Center, 1420 Ridge Avenue, Latrobe, PA 15650, 724-537-6300; Ligonier Service Center, 171 Route 271, Ligonier, PA 15658, 724-238-8654; Greensburg Worship & Service Center, 131 E. Otterman Street, Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-834-3335
Website:
https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/
Smart Growth Partnership of Westmoreland County, Inc., 214 Donohoe Road, Suite E, Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-1402, fax 724-837-7613 smartgrowthpartnershippa@gmail.com
Website: www.smartgrowthpa.org
Social Security Administration, 122 W. 3rd St., Greensburg, PA 15601 (phone service only), 1-877-748-9768
Website: www.ssa.gov
STEP UP Westmoreland, Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, 102 Equity Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-836-2460, info@stepupwestmoreland.org
Website:
https://www.stepupwestmoreland.org/
The Center for Hearing and Deaf Services Westmoreland, 1011 Old Salem Road, Suite 102, Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-832-7600, fax 724-832-7602
Website: https://www.hdscenter.org/hds-westmoreland/
The Hope Center, 807 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, 724-424-7262, info@hopealive.net; offers counseling services for the community, including mentoring, peer support, and individual counseling
Website:
https://hopealive.net/hope-center/
The Union Mission of Latrobe, 2217 Harrison Avenue, Latrobe, PA 15650, 724-539-3550, fax 724-532-3092, info@theunionmission.org
Website:
https://www.theunionmission.org/
United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania (Westmoreland County), 1011 Old Salem Road, Suite 101, Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-834-7170
Website: www.unitedway4u.org
Valley Center for Active Adults, 135 Kalassay Drive, Ligonier, PA, 15658, 724-238-7942
Website: https://valleylig.org
Valley Youth Network, PO Box 303 (mail), 20 Springer Road (location), Ligonier, PA 15658, 724-238-9441, valleyyouthnetwork@verizon.net
Website: https://www.vynhome.net/
Westmoreland Community Action, 226 S. Maple Avenue, Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-834-1260, 1-800-816-0022, fax 724-838-9563, info@westmorelandca.org
Website: https://westmorelandca.org/
Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging, Troutman’s Building, 200 S. Main Street, Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-830-4444, 1-800-442-8000, fax 724-830-4513, aaa@co.westmoreland.pa.us
Website: https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/397/Area-Agency-on-Aging
Westmoreland County Blind Association, 911 S. Main Street, Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-1250
Website: http://wcbainpa.org/
Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force (Get In Westmoreland), 724-830-3827, tphillips@westmorelandca.org
Website: https://www.getinwestmoreland.info/
Westmoreland County Food Bank, Inc., 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, 724-468-8660, 1-800-462-2080, fax 724-468-5894, admin@westmorelandfoodbank.org
Website: https://westmorelandfoodbank.org
Westmoreland County Housing Authority, 167 S. Greengate Road, Greensburg PA 15601, 724-832-7248, 1-800-WCHA-NOW
Website: wchaonline.com
