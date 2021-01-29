Transportation

AIRPORTSArnold Palmer Regional Airport, 148 Aviation Lane, Latrobe, 724-539-8100, www.palmerairport.com

Greensburg-Jeannette Regional Airport, 1100 Airport Road, Jeannette, 724-744-2900

Mt. Pleasant-Scottdale Airport, 276 Airport Road, Mt. Pleasant, 814-442-1747

Rostraver Airport, 605 Airport Road, Belle Vernon, 724-379-6980

AVIATION SERVICES AND TOURSBen’s Tours, 724-524-1433; 1-800-847-7568, www.benstours.com

Laurel Highlands Jet Center, 724-539-4533, 800-278-2710, fax: 724-539-4538, www.laurelhighlandsjet.com

LJ Aviation, 724-537-0520, fax: 724-537-9504, www.ljaviation.com

Preferred Casino Tours, 724-857-3000, fax: 724-857-9872, www.preferredcasinotours.com

RENTAL CARS, LIMOUSINES AND TAXI SERVICESBudget, Latrobe, 724-539-7104, www.budget.com

AVIS, Latrobe, 724-537-5210, www.avis.com

Enterprise, Latrobe, 724-537-8206, www.enterprise.com

Hertz, Latrobe, 724-539-1512, www.hertz.com

Valley Limousine Inc.,

4146 Route 982, Latrobe, PA 15650, phone: 724-805-0125, fax: 724-537-7771

Veterans Cab, Latrobe, 724-537-7708

PASSENGER TRANSPORTATIONAMTRAK Station, 329 McKinley Ave., Latrobe, 1-800-USA-Rails, www.amtrak.com

Greyhound, Latrobe, Greensburg, 1-800-231-2222; www.greyhound.com

Quest Coach, 5506 Scottdale-Dawson Road, Scottdale, PA 15683 724-887-5030; www.quest-coach.com. Charter service: 19-, 21-, 41- and 56-passenger motorcoaches

Westmoreland County Transit Authority, 41 Bell Way, Greensburg, 724-834-9282 www.westmorelandtransit.com. 1-800-221-9282.

