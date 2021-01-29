Polling Places
*Indicates an inaccessible polling place. Persons with physical disabilities and those over 65 who are assigned to an inaccessible polling place are entitled to an alternative ballot. Contact the Westmoreland County Election Bureau at 724- 830-3150 for additional information in obtaining an alternative ballot. Polling places may change throughout the year.
Boroughs and CitiesBlairsville Borough
Blairsville 1, United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717
Blairsville 2, Blairsville Community Center, 101 East North Lane, Blairsville, PA 15717
Blairsville 3, Blairsville Community Center, 101 East North Lane, Blairsville, PA 15717
Bolivar Borough
Bolivar Borough Building, 622 Washington Street, Bolivar, PA 15932
Derry Borough
1st Ward, Derry Station Senior Citizen Center, 200 W. 2nd St., Derry, PA 15627
2nd Ward, Trinity Lutheran Church, 101 W. 4th Ave., Derry, PA 15627
3rd Ward, Community Center, 100 W. 2nd St., Derry, PA 15627
4th Ward, Community Center, 100 W. 2nd St., Derry, PA 15627
Donegal Borough
Borough Building, 340 Church Street, Donegal, PA 15628
City of Greensburg
1-1, Central Hose House, 137 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601
1-2, YMCA Annex, 308 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601
2-1, Voting Machine Warehouse, 110 Vannear Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601
2-2, Kirk Nevin Ice Arena, 520 New Alexandria Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601
2-3, Vol. Fire Dept Hose Co No. 1, 6 McLaughlin Dr., Greensburg, PA 15601
2-4, McKenna Center, 971 Old Salem Rd., Greensburg, PA 15601
3, Greensburg City Hall, 416 S. Main Street, Greensburg, PA 15601
4-1, Voting Machine Warehouse, 110 Vannear Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601
5-1, Vol. Fire Dept. Hose Co No. 3, 304 Alexander Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601*
5-2, Greensburg VFD No. 6 (Social Hall), 542 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601
6, Greensburg VFD No. 6 (Social Hall), 542 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601
7-1, 7th Ward Hose House, 625 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601
7-2, 7th Ward Hose House, 625 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601
8-1, 8th Ward Hose House, 900 Highland Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601
8-2, Greensburg VFD No. 8, 900 Highland Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601
City of Latrobe
1st Ward, Vol. Fire Company No. 1 — Huber Hall, 390 Oak Street, Latrobe, PA 15650
2nd Ward, Latrobe Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650
3rd Ward, Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650
4th Ward, Latrobe Elementary School, 20 Cedar St., Latrobe, PA 15650
5th Ward, Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, PA 15650
6th Ward, Hose House No. 6, 316 Lloyd Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650
Laurel Mountain Borough
Shelter House, 32 Walnut Rd., Laughlintown, PA 15655*
Ligonier Borough
Town Hall, 120 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658
Mount Pleasant Borough
1st Ward, Church of God St., 936 W. Main St., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
2nd Ward, Central Hose House, 100 S. Church St., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
3rd Ward, 3rd Ward Fire Station, 100 Center Ave., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
New Alexandria Borough
Borough Building, 207 W. Main St., New Alexandria, PA 15670
New Florence Borough
Volunteer Fire Dept., 177 13th St., New Florence, PA 15944
Seward Borough
Seward Community Center, 1218 7th St., Seward, PA 15954
South Greensburg Borough
1st District, Municipal Building, 1515 Poplar St., Greensburg, PA 15601
2nd District, Municipal Building, 1515 Poplar St., Greensburg PA 15601
Southwest Greensburg Borough
1st District, Greensburg Church of the Brethren, 554 Stanton St., Greensburg, PA 15601
2nd District, SW Fire Dept Social Hall, 401 Guthrie St., Greensburg, PA 15601
Youngstown Borough
Youngstown Borough Building, 4351 Latrobe St., Latrobe, PA 15650
TownshipsBell Township
Perrysville, Bell Township Municipal Building, 2324 Rte. 380, Salina, PA 15680
Roaring Run, Bell Twp. Vol. Fire Dept., 201 Main St., Salina, PA 15680
Salina, Bell Twp. Vol. Fire Dept., 201 Main St., Salina, PA 15680
Burrell Township
Burrell 1, Black Lick Firehall, 151 Main St., Black Lick, PA 15716
Burrell 2, Chestnut Hills Senior Center, 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, PA 15717
Cook Township
Cook Twp. Community Center, 1698 State Route 711, Stahlstown, PA 15687-1185
Derry Township
Alters, Blairsville VFW Post 5821, 9626 Route 22 West, Blairsville, PA, 15717
Bradenville, Derry Twp Municipal Building, 5321 Route 982, Derry, PA 15627
Cokeville, 969 Pizza Barn Rd., Blairsville, PA 15717
Cooperstown, Cooperstown Event Center, 2541 Thomas St., Latrobe, PA 15650
Kingston, The Kingston Club, 138 Kingston Club Rd., Latrobe, PA 15650
Loyalhanna, KOC Community Center, 415 Brennan Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650
Millwood, Hillside United Methodist Church, 279 Old Route 217, Derry, PA 15627
New Derry, St. Martin Catholic Church, 5684 Route 982 New Derry, PA 15671
Peanut, Derry Area School Administration Building, 982 N. Chestnut Street Ext., Derry, PA 15627
Saxman, KOC Community Center, 415 Brennan Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650
Scalp Level, Trinity Lutheran Church, 101 W. 4th Ave., Derry, PA 15627
Simpsons, Simpson’s Voting House, 8725 Route 22, New Alexandria, PA 15670
Torrance, Torrance State Hospital, 121 Longview Dr., Torrance PA 15779
Donegal Township
Four Mile Run, Donegal Twp Community Building, 113 Community Center Lane, Acme, PA 15610
Indian Creek, Donegal Twp. Community Building, 113 Community Center Lane, Acme, PA 15610
Fairfield Township
Fairfield, Fairfield Municipal Building, 159 Midget Camp Rd., Bolivar, PA 15923
N. Fairfield, First Church of Christ-Fellowship Hall, 104 Maple St. Rte. 259, Bolivar, PA 15923
S. Fairfield, Chestnut Ridge Community Center, 1575 Rte. 259, Ligonier, PA 15658
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.