District Judges
WESTMORELAND10-2-08, Michael R Mahady, 5954 Route 981, Latrobe, PA 15650; 724-539-7170, 724-539-3762, 724-539-7135
10-3-08, Mark Bilik, 5092 Route 982, Bradenville, PA 15620; 724-539-7200, 724-539-7311
10-3-09, Denise Snyder Thiel, 206 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658; 724-238-9086
10-1-01, Joseph DeMarchis, 101 Jayhawk Dr., Jeannette, PA 15644; 724-527-3541, 724-527-3542
10-1-03, Wayne P. Vlasic, 303 Riverview Dr., Monessen, PA 15062; 724-684-6444, 724-684-6448
10-1-04, Cheryl Yakopec, 46 Town Center Dr., Leechburg, PA 15656; 724-236-0274
10-1-05, Frank Pallone, 1100 Fourth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068; 724-335-5050, 724-335-9681
10-2-01, L. Anthony Bompiani, 327 Armbrust Road, Youngwood, PA 15697; 724-925-3888, 724-925-9667
10-2-03, Helen M Kistler, 1012 Station St., Harrison City, PA 15636; 724-744-3031, 724-744-3032
10-2-06, Charles M Christner, 179 Municipal Dr., Belle Vernon, PA 15012; 724-633-5105
10-2-09, Wayne Gongaware, 210 Robbins Station Road, North Huntingdon, PA 15642; 724-864-0018, 724-864-0019
10-2-10, Chris Flanigan, 40 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601; 724-830-3030, 724-830-3031
10-3-01, Mark Mansour, 174 S Greengate Road, Greensburg, PA 15601; 724-836-1010, 724-853-4631
10-3-02, Charles Conway, 5919 Washington Ave., Export, PA 15632; 724-327-8322
10-3-05, Jason Buczak, 136 Beaver Run Road, Apollo, PA 15613; 724-727-3423, 724-727-3424
10-3-10, Charles D Moore, 121 Tech Center Drive, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666; 724-204-9046, 724-204-9047
10-3-11, Vacant (formerly Roger Eckels), 2320 Mount Pleasant Road, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666; 724-423-7150
Christopher Haidze, Deputy Courts Admin., Westmld. Courthouse, Gbg., PA 15601; 724-830-3825, 724-830-3757
INDIANA40-3-03, Bob Bell, 147 East Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717; 724-459-7203
