Animal Shelters

Action for Animals, 386 Route 217, Latrobe, Pa., 15650; P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, Pa., 15650; 724-539-2544; info@afashelter.org; www.afashelter.org.

Animal Friends of Westmoreland, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, Pa., 15697; 724-925-2555; animalfriendswestmoreland@comcast.net; www.animalfriendswestmoreland.org

Animal Friends Sanctuary, 215 Smiths Hill, Latrobe, Pa., 15650; 724-925-2555; www.animalfriendswestmoreland.org.

Guardian Angels Pug Rescue, 259 Derbytown Rd., Latrobe, Pa.; 724-537-3466 between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily; appointment-only; www.facebook.com/guardianangelspugrescue.

Humane Society of Westmoreland, P.O. Box 1552, Route 119 N, Greensburg, Pa., 15601; 724-837-3779; E-mail: hswcgbg@aol.com; website: members.petfinder.com/~PA83/index.html

Helping Hearts and Healing Tails Animal Rescue, P.O. Box, 42, Stahlstown, Pa., 15687; 814-421-7078; Fax: 724-238-4298; Helpingheartshealingtails@gmail.com; www.helpingheartshealingtails.org.

Kennels

Cozy Inn Pet Resort, 405 Hauger Hood Road, Stahlstown, Pa., 15687; 724-593-6133; Fax: 724-593-3113; E-mail: cozyinn@lhtot.com; www.cozyinnpetresort.net

Doggie Diva’s Bed Bark & Beyond, 2038 Alexandria Street, Derry, Pa., 15627; doggiedivasbedbarkandbeyond.com

Happy Hills Kennel, 110 Mustang Lane, Greensburg; 724-527-5068

Hickory Grove Kennels, 359 Rhododendron Dr., New Alexandria, 724-668-8331; E-mail: info@hickorygrovekennels.com; www.hickorygrovekennels.com

Makin’ Tracks Pet Shop, 527 Gray Station Rd., Blairsville; 724-459-0593; Fax: 724-459-0597; E-mail: makintrx@gmail.com; www.makintrx.com

Sun Valley Kennel, 1277 Latrobe-Crabtree Road, Latrobe; 724-537-2723; E-mail: sunvalleykennel@comcastnet; www.sunvalleykennel.net

Animal Clinics

Donovan Veterinary Clinic, 221 West Loyalhanna St., Ligonier, Pa., 15658; 724-238-9645, donovanvetclinic@gmail.com

Five Points Veterinary Service, 117 Salem Dr., New Alexandria, Pa., 15670; 724-702-0160; Fax: 724-702-0118; www.fivepointsvet.com

Greensburg Veterinary Associates, 6200 U.S. Route 30, Hempfield Square, Greensburg, Pa., 15601; 724-834-2090; www.drdebpetvet.com

Greengate Animal Clinic, 812 College, Ave., Greensburg, Pa., 15601; 724-837-9338; E-mail: GreengateAnimalClinic@gmail.com; www.greengateanimalclinic.com

Lakeview Animal Clinic, 809 Monastery Dr., Latrobe, Pa. 15650; 724-537-5881; Fax: 724-537-4845; www.lakeviewanimalclinicpa.com

Latrobe Animal Clinic, 5767 Route 981, Latrobe, Pa., 15650; 724-539-8531; Fax: 724-537-5322; E-mail: client.service@latrobeanimalclinic.com; www.latrobevets.com

Loyalhanna Veterinary Clinic, 397 Hauger Hood Rd., Stahlstown, Pa., 15687; 724-593-6111; Fax: 724-593-6106; E-mail: info@loyalvet.com; recept@loyalvet.com; Website: www.loyalhannavet.com.

Ridgeview Veterinary Clinic, 295 Bergman Rd., Derry, Pa., 15627; 724-537-7359; Fax: 724-694-5521; www.ridgeviewveterinaryclinic.com.

