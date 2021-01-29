Accommodations

Campbell House Bed and Breakfast, 305 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658, 724-238-9812, fax 724-238-9951, E-mail innkeeper@campbellhousebnb.com

Website:

www.campbellhousebnb.com

Champion Lakes Golf Club, 4743 Route 711, Ligonier, PA 15658, 724- 238-5440, E-mail championlakes@comcast.net

Website: www.pagolf.com

Colonial House on Main, 231 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658, 724-238-6804, colhouse@netzero.com

Website:

www.colonialhouseonmain.com

Robertshaw Country House, St. Emma Monastery, Greensburg, 724-672-1838

Website:

www.stemma.org/robertshaw-country-house

CAMPING, CAMPGROUNDSDonegal Campground, 106 Yeckel Drive, Donegal, PA 15628, 724-593-7717; E-mail: www.donegalcampground.com

Laurel Highlands Campland, 1001 Clubhouse Drive, Donegal, PA 15628, 724-593-6325, fax 724-593-3472, www.lhcampland.com

Lazy Acres Campground, PO Box 562, New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-8067, E-mail lazyacresgal@gmail.com, www.lazyacrescampground.org

Mirror Lake Campground Resort, 112 Trout Run Drive, New Florence, PA 15944, 724-235-2115, 888-234-9983, info@mirrorlakervcamping.com; www.mirrorlakervcamping.com

Roaring Run Resort, 194 Tannery Road, Champion, PA 15622, 724-593-7837, www.roaringrunresort.com

MOTELS/HOTELS/COUNTRY INNS/COTTAGESDays Inn by Wyndham Blairsville, 1085 Route 22 West, Blairsville, PA 15717, 724-459-7100

Website: www.wyndhamhotels.com

The Cottage at Ligonier, 434 Powdermill Village Lane, Ligonier, PA 15658, 330-209-0717

Website:

www.thecottageatligonier.com

Days Inn by Wyndham Donegal, 3620 Route 31, interstates 70 and 76 Pennsylvania Turnpike exit 91, Donegal, PA, 15628, 724-593-7536, fax 724-593-6165

Website:

www.wyndhamhotels.com

Foggy Mountain Lodge and Restaurant, 117 Foggy Mountain Lane, Stahlstown, PA 15687, 724-593-1000 or 1-877-FoggyMt, (1-877-364-4968)(toll free)

Website:

www.foggymountainlodge.com

Hampton Inn Greensburg, 1000 Towne Square Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-838-8800, fax 724-838-8321

Website: www.hamptoninn.com

The Inn at Mountain View, 300 Scenery Lane, Greensburg, PA, 15601, 724-691-0570, fax: 724-691-0574. Sales@innatmtview.com; www.innatmtview.com

Knights Inn, 1215 South Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-836-7100, fax: 724-837-5390

Website: www.redlion.com

Log Cabin Lodges & Suites, 288 Route 711, Jones Mills, PA 15646, 724-593-8200, 800-753-8105 (toll free), fax: 724-593-8301

Website:

www.logcabinmotel.com

Ramada by Wyndham Ligonier, 216 W. Loyalhanna St., Ligonier, PA 15658, 724-238- 9545, fax 724-238-9803

Website:

www.wyndhamhotels.com

Rodeway Inn Mallview Motel, 935 East Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-836-1648

SpringHill Suites by Mariott Pittsburgh-Latrobe, 115 Arnold Palmer Dr., Latrobe, PA 15650, 1-724-537-7800, fax 1-724-537-7801

Website:

www.mariott.com

